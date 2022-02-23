Mandelic acid face serum works as an excellent exfoliator. See top picks

Caring for one's skin and to figure out what works for it and what doesn't is an art that requires dedication and effort. In the skincare world, there are always new formulations entering the market, claiming to offer a slew of benefits. The onslaught of such products can indeed boggle one's mind. However, in this article we talk about Mandelic acid face serum that is generating the right kind of buzz for a number of reasons. This face serum is gentle on the skin and acts as an excellent skin exfoliator. From getting rid of dead skin cells, improving the cellular turnover rate, boosting skin elasticity to reducing the appearance of pigmentation over time, this face serum is one to look out for.Amazon has a range of Mandelic acid face serum available on its platform from renowned brands. To help you quickly make the selection, we have prepared a list below. These formulations can help revitalize your skin and make it firmer. Scroll down to take a look at our top picks. 1. Earth Rhythm 10% Mandelic Acid + Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Renewal Serum

This face serum comes in the form of gel and is suitable for oily, normal and combination skin types. It aids in deeply moisturizing the face and is formulated to keep your skin hydrated at all times. This vegan formulation is also enriched with the goodness of hyaluronic acid and is free from paraben, sulfate, phthalates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, triclosan and harmful other chemicals. 2. Suganda 5% Mandelic Acid Serum, Provides Gentle Exfoliation, Reduces Acne, Glowing & Evens Out Skin Tone, Fades Superficial Pigmentation, Removes Dead Skin Cells (30ml)

This serum acts as an excellent exfoliator and is suitable for sensitive, dry and combination skin. It helps in improving skin texture, elasticity and cell turnover rate, resulting in glowing and luminous skin. Besides, it also reduces the appearance of pigmentation. 3. The Ordinary Mandelic Acid 10% + HA 30ml

This face serum contains 10% Mandelic acid and a good percentage of hyaluronic acid. It deeply exfoliates the skin, accelerates the cell turnover rate and improves overall texture and tone of the skin. Suitable for all skin types, it also aids in reducing fine lines and wrinkles. 4. BY WISHTREND Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water, Facial Exfoliate, Aha Toner (120 ml, 4.06 oz)

This skin-friendly formulation contains 5% Mandelic acid and helps in getting rid of dead skin cells to reveal glowing and radiant skin. If you have a dull and tired-looking skin, then this serum makes for a great pick, as it is formulated from ingredients which have natural moisturizing properties. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

