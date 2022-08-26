Mild shampoos for men: Pick ones that cleanse well without making hair dry

Your hair demands good products to stay in good health. While there are many formulations that are there in the market, most of them come loaded with chemicals that strip the hair of its essential oils, leaving it dry and rough. Men certainly don't want their hair to lose its shine and grow dry. Hence, the need for mild shampoos for them. These shampoos gently cleanse the scalp of dirt, grime and other impurities without making hair dry. They are free from chemicals like sulphate and paraben and boost hair health like no other.

So, if you’re a man who is looking for gentle formulations that can also help in treating some of the hair woes like thinning of strands and dandruff, then we have a list curated just for you. Scroll down to take a look.



Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo

This shampoo is formulated for men. It helps in boosting hair growth and comes enriched with active ingredients like onion oil, biotin oil and kopexil. With a fragrance of mint, this one impacts one’s senses positively. It is mild and gentle in nature and is free from phthalate, SLES and paraben. Not only does it cleanse the hair well, it also helps in arresting the problem of hair fall.