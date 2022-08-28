Mild shampoos for men: Pick ones that cleanse well without making hair dry

Mild shampoos are free from nasties and gentle on the scalp.

Your hair demands good products to stay in good health. While there are many formulations that are there in the market, most of them come loaded with chemicals that strip the hair of its essential oils, leaving it dry and rough. Men certainly don't want their hair to lose its shine and grow dry. Hence, the need for mild shampoos for them. These shampoos gently cleanse the scalp of dirt, grime and other impurities without making hair dry. They are free from chemicals like sulphate and paraben and boost hair health like no other. So, if you’re a man who is looking for gentle formulations that can also help in treating some of the hair woes like thinning of strands and dandruff, then we have a list curated just for you. Scroll down to take a look.



Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo

This shampoo is formulated for men. It helps in boosting hair growth and comes enriched with active ingredients like onion oil, biotin oil and kopexil. With a fragrance of mint, this one impacts one’s senses positively. It is mild and gentle in nature and is free from phthalate, SLES and paraben. Not only does it cleanse the hair well, it also helps in arresting the problem of hair fall.

Organic Harvest Daily Shampoo



This shampoo thoroughly cleanses the scalp of impurities, effectively eliminating itching and irritation in the area. It helps in restoring shine of hair with the help of natural ingredients it comes packed with. A mild shampoo, it is also good at treating dandruff. Ideal for people with coloured hair, this one doesn't dry the scalp and is mild in nature.

V-Truss Organics Shampoo

This mild shampoo cleanses and moisturises the hair. It is especially formulated for curly, wavy, dry and frizzy hair. Enriched with the goodness of a blend of herbs like Amla, Soapnut, Shikakai and Bhringraj, this one boosts hair health like no other. It is a pH balanced formulation with floral fragrance. It rids impurities like dirt from the scalp area and also removes dead skin cells. Besides, it cleanses hair effectively and is free from paraben and SLS.

Wella Professionals Elements Calming Shampoo

This Wella Professionals shampoo is mild yet effective. It cleanses the scalp of impurities really well without stripping hair of its natural oil balance. It comes with the goodness of natural ingredients like White tea extract, Pro vitamin B5 and vegetable glycerin that help in nourishing and moisturising the scalp. It also improves elasticity and gives hair the nourishment it deserves. The result is improved textured, shiny hair, no split ends and frizz-free hair. Free from animal derived ingredients, this mild shampoo keeps the scalp hydrated and healthy.

Dheedhi Daily Herbal Shampoo

This herbal shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Coconut that elevates the hair washing experience. A chemical-free formulation, this one is mild in nature and gently cleanses the scalp and hair without making hair dry or fall. It promotes hair growth by nourishing and conditioning the strands. It is also free from SLS (sulphates), parabens and petrochemicals. You can also use this shampoo if you're struggling with the problem of dandruff.

Price of mild shampoos for men at a glance:

Mild shampoos for men Price Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo ₹ 449.00 Organic Harvest Daily Shampoo ₹ 795.00 Wella Professionals Elements Calming Shampoo ₹ 1,100.00 V-Truss Organics Shampoo ₹ 898.00 Dheedhi Daily Herbal Shampoo ₹ 295.00