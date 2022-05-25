Sign out
Moisturiser for dry skin: Get healthy and soft skin all day long

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 25, 2022 23:05 IST

Summary:

Moisturisers are needed all the year round, even in summers. Dry skin is particularly vulnerable and needs a good nourishing moisturiser to hydrate it.

Dry skin can trouble even in summers.

Many may think this may not be the right time of the year to talk about dry skin and moisturisers. One generally associates them with winter months. However, in summer months too, our skin can get really dry. You may wonder how. Well, summer sun can absorb the moisture from the skin, leaving it dry and flaky. Then, excessive use of air conditioners also contributes to drying out our skin. Hence, what is needed it a good moisturiser, one that doesn't feel sticky and oily and that the same time, deeply hydrates the skin.

A number of big brands have moisturisers especially meant for dry skin. Many of them come enriched with Hyaluronic acid, Almonds and Aloe Vera, all of which contribute to making the skin soft and supple.

Amazon has a number of well-known brands listed which can be very beneficial when dealing with the problem of dry skin. From Vaseline, Nivea to Dove, you can bank of them to give you desired results. We have curated a list of such products that you will find handy. See them here.

Price of moisturisers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion 268.00
Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin 299.00
Nivea Lotion for Very Dry Skin 301.00 
Plum Hello Moisturizer 352.00
Dove Body Lotion 297.00

Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion

This daily use moisturiser is ideal for dry skin. It is designed to give non-greasy and glowing skin. It is enriched with Glycerin, which helps to moisturise skin from deep within. It also contains Vaseline jelly, which is known to lock in the moisture in your skin. It penetrates five layers deep into the skin and is a fast absorbing.

Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion 400 ml, Daily Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Gives Non-Greasy, Glowing Skin - For Men & Women
20% off
Rs 280 Rs 349
Buy now

Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin

This moisturiser has been made using 5% Marula oil that softens, nourishes and revitalizes the skin. It has high content of Omega-9 fatty acid with antioxidant properties. It contains multiple hydrators such as Hyaluronic acid, Saccharide Isomerate and Glycerin. Together, they work their magic on the skin to make it soft and supple. It also has vitamin F and vitamin E that help repair dry, sensitive, mature and damaged skin.

Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin With Hyaluronic Acid For Deep Nourishment & Hydration, For Men & Women
Rs 299
Buy now

Nivea Lotion for Very Dry Skin

This cream from Nivea is especially formulated for very dry skin. It is a nourishing body milk. It is made using a deep moisture serum formula that keeps the skin moisturised for up to 48 hours. It works to reduce skin roughness; its nourishing Almond oil repairs very dry skin. It is a unisex product and can be used by men and women.

NIVEA Nourishing Lotion Body Milk with Almond Oil for Very Dry Skin, For Men & Women, 600 ml
30% off
Rs 351 Rs 499
Buy now

Plum Hello Moisturizer

This moisturiser from Plum is meant for dry and sensitive skin. It is so formulated to keep your intensely nourished and hydrated. It contains organic Aloe juice, vitamin E and relaxing natural oils. Its vitamin E and antioxidants make it even more rich in nutrients and make the skin shine not just from the outside, but from its deepest core.

Plum Hello Aloe Caring Day Moisturizer | For Dry, Very Dry Skin | Hydrates the Skin | Aloe Vera | 100% Vegan | Paraben Free | 60ml
25% off
Rs 352 Rs 470
Buy now

Dove Body Lotion

This lotion works its magic on dry skin by providing 48 hours moisturisation. It comes enriched with plant-based moisturiser. This product is particularly known for its elasticizing quality that makes the skin healthy and supple. It also comes with ‘Nutri Duo’ ingredient that gives soft bouncy skin. It is paraben-free and hence safe for the skin.

Dove Body Love Supple Bounce Body Lotion for Dry Skin 48Hrs Moisturisation, Paraben Free, with Plant based Moisturiser, For Supple Healthy Skin 400ml
36% off
Rs 297.5 Rs 465
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

