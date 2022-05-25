Moisturiser for dry skin: Get healthy and soft skin all day long

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Many may think this may not be the right time of the year to talk about dry skin and moisturisers. One generally associates them with winter months. However, in summer months too, our skin can get really dry. You may wonder how. Well, summer sun can absorb the moisture from the skin, leaving it dry and flaky. Then, excessive use of air conditioners also contributes to drying out our skin. Hence, what is needed it a good moisturiser, one that doesn't feel sticky and oily and that the same time, deeply hydrates the skin.
A number of big brands have moisturisers especially meant for dry skin. Many of them come enriched with Hyaluronic acid, Almonds and Aloe Vera, all of which contribute to making the skin soft and supple.
Amazon has a number of well-known brands listed which can be very beneficial when dealing with the problem of dry skin. From Vaseline, Nivea to Dove, you can bank of them to give you desired results. We have curated a list of such products that you will find handy. See them here.
|Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion
|Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin
|Nivea Lotion for Very Dry Skin
|Plum Hello Moisturizer
|Dove Body Lotion
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion
This daily use moisturiser is ideal for dry skin. It is designed to give non-greasy and glowing skin. It is enriched with Glycerin, which helps to moisturise skin from deep within. It also contains Vaseline jelly, which is known to lock in the moisture in your skin. It penetrates five layers deep into the skin and is a fast absorbing.
Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin
This moisturiser has been made using 5% Marula oil that softens, nourishes and revitalizes the skin. It has high content of Omega-9 fatty acid with antioxidant properties. It contains multiple hydrators such as Hyaluronic acid, Saccharide Isomerate and Glycerin. Together, they work their magic on the skin to make it soft and supple. It also has vitamin F and vitamin E that help repair dry, sensitive, mature and damaged skin.
Nivea Lotion for Very Dry Skin
This cream from Nivea is especially formulated for very dry skin. It is a nourishing body milk. It is made using a deep moisture serum formula that keeps the skin moisturised for up to 48 hours. It works to reduce skin roughness; its nourishing Almond oil repairs very dry skin. It is a unisex product and can be used by men and women.
Plum Hello Moisturizer
This moisturiser from Plum is meant for dry and sensitive skin. It is so formulated to keep your intensely nourished and hydrated. It contains organic Aloe juice, vitamin E and relaxing natural oils. Its vitamin E and antioxidants make it even more rich in nutrients and make the skin shine not just from the outside, but from its deepest core.
Dove Body Lotion
This lotion works its magic on dry skin by providing 48 hours moisturisation. It comes enriched with plant-based moisturiser. This product is particularly known for its elasticizing quality that makes the skin healthy and supple. It also comes with ‘Nutri Duo’ ingredient that gives soft bouncy skin. It is paraben-free and hence safe for the skin.
