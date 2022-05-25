Moisturiser for dry skin: Get healthy and soft skin all day long

Many may think this may not be the right time of the year to talk about dry skin and moisturisers. One generally associates them with winter months. However, in summer months too, our skin can get really dry. You may wonder how. Well, summer sun can absorb the moisture from the skin, leaving it dry and flaky. Then, excessive use of air conditioners also contributes to drying out our skin. Hence, what is needed it a good moisturiser, one that doesn't feel sticky and oily and that the same time, deeply hydrates the skin.

A number of big brands have moisturisers especially meant for dry skin. Many of them come enriched with Hyaluronic acid, Almonds and Aloe Vera, all of which contribute to making the skin soft and supple.

Amazon has a number of well-known brands listed which can be very beneficial when dealing with the problem of dry skin. From Vaseline, Nivea to Dove, you can bank of them to give you desired results. We have curated a list of such products that you will find handy. See them here.

Price of moisturisers at a glance: