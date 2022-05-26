Moisturisers for oily skin: Hydration and oil control are key factors By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Summary: Oily skin needs a moisturiser that ensures that the skin retains moisture content while controlling oil production.

Many of us may find it hard to understand how and why an oily skin needs to be moisturised routinely. The answer to that would be to first understand what a moisturiser does and the needs of our skin. A moisturiser helps lock in the moisture already present in outer layer of your skin to keep it hydrated. The skin needs both water and oil. Hence, the need to use moisturiser even when one has oily skin. But what sort of a moisturiser is best suited for the oily skin? One that helps in hydration and keeps oil secretion in check. There are number of options on online e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Some of them are exclusively meant for oily skin while some others can be used by people with normal skin as well. All these moisturisers come enriched with a bunch of other healthy and nourishing oils and extracts such as Shea Butter, Argan Oil and Neem and Basil extracts. We have shortlisted some products that you should definitely take a look at.



Product Price Minimalist Vitamin B5 10% Oil Free Face Moisturizer Gel For Oily Skin ₹ 331.00 Spruce Shave Club Moisturizing Face Cream For Men ₹ 225.00 Ustraa Moisturising Cream for Oily Skin ₹ 262.00 UrbanBotanics Oil-Free Moisturizer For Face for Oily/Acne Prone/Normal Skin ₹ 279.00 NIVEA Men Moisturiser, Oil Control Cream ₹ 151.00

Minimalist Vitamin B5 10% Oil Free Face Moisturizer Gel For Oily Skin This moisturiser is ideally suited for not just oily skin but also acne-prone one. This unscented gel nourishes the skin and reduces trans-epidermal water loss. That essentially means that it moisturises and hydrates skin without giving it the oily feel. This non-comedogenic gel also heals the skin and controls sebum secretion. It is a unisex gel. This moisturiser has not been tested on animals and is cruelty-free. It is compact in size and thus can be carried easily when travelling.

Spruce Shave Club Moisturizing Face Cream For Men This cream is especially meant for men with oily skin. It is an ultra light, quick absorbing and non-greasy moisturising cream with Shea Butter and Argan oil. It also contains Almond, Lemongrass and Aloe Vera. The cream is quickly absorbed to make dry, ashy skin look hydrated, nourished and bright. Argan oil prevents the over-production of oil by the skin.

Ustraa Moisturising Cream for Oily Skin This moisturiser comes enriched with Almond Oil, vitamin E and Tamarind and gives the skin non sticky and moisturised look. This moisturiser has been specially formulated for oily skin; its gel-based formulation helps in regulating oil production. It is quick absorbing and leaves no greasy residue. Shea Butter, which is rich in unsaturated fats, essential fatty acids and vitamin A, E and D, is considered as a superfood for the skin. Additionally it also contains Brassica plant extracts (protects your skin from photo oxidation), Canola oil (contains anti-oxidant vitamin E) and Olive oil.

UrbanBotanics Oil-Free Moisturizer For Face for Oily/Acne Prone/Normal Skin This moisturiser can be used not only by those with oily and acne-prone skin but with those having normal skin too. It comes with an oil-free formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, eliminating dryness without leaving skin greasy or shiny. It is also non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores which can cause breakouts. This moisturiser, which is available in the form of a lotion, keeps skin moisturised for 12 hours. Neem and Basil, contained in it, keep the skin blemish-free.

Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturizer For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin This moisturiser is a lightweight product and comes with a matte formula. Other than those with oily, acne-prone skin, people with combination skin can also get benefitted by using this moisturiser. Green Tea extracts help in fighting acne while providing controlled hydration to the skin, while Glycolic acid helps exfoliate pores gently keeping the skin clear and oil-free. It is free of mineral oil, SLS and parabens. It has not been tested on animals.