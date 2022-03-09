Moisturising creams with Oat extracts are all you need to combat dryness

Battling with dry skin which is prone to acne, irritation and inflammation? Then moisturizing cream made from Oat extracts can make for an excellent choice. Such formulations offer multiple benefits for skin and help result in smooth and supple skin. They are known to deeply moisturise the skin, repair the damaged skin barrier, fade the appearance of age signs like wrinkles and fine lines and more. Besides, these formulations also help in maintaining the pH level of the skin and boosting collagen.

Amazon has a range of such formulations available on its platform. We have rounded up some options in our list below for your perusal. Our top picks are non-greasy, absorb easily into the skin and help lock in moisture in the skin. So, arm yourself with this skincare essential to beat dryness. Scroll through the list to take a look at options.

This formulation is made from the goodness of Colloidal oatmeal (a type prepared by grinding the oats into powder), Cocoa and Shea butter. Suitable for all skin types and tones, this oat moisturising cream is free from paraben and chemicals. It proves to be a boon for skin, as it keeps it hydrated and helps repair the damaged skin barrier. Besides, it also boosts collagen and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Made from the nourishing goodness of Aloe Vera and Oatmeal extract, this skincare product helps in deeply moisturising and hydrating your skin. It is non-greasy and absorbs quickly into the skin and helps in maintaining the moisture level in the skin. It is a unisex formulation.

This cream made from the goodness of Oatmeal extract and vitamin E helps result in soft and naturally supple skin. A non-greasy formulation, it gets easily absorbed into the skin and locks in moisture to prevent and protect dry skin. It contains no added fragrance and comes in a pack of two.

You can use this cream on any part of your body to reveal soft and supple skin. Formulated with the goodness of Colloidal Oat, Shea butter and Hemp oil, this formulation provides a dose of deep nourishment to skin and prevents dryness. It comes packed with soothing properties and helps treat dry, inflamed and irritated skin without clogging the pores.





