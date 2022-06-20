Multivitamin supplements for hair growth help arrest thinning and damage   

There can be multiple reasons why people lose hair. If it is over time, then some of the most common reasons could be family history, genes and ageing. However, there can be other reasons too like hormonal changes and some specific medication an individual may have taken. Third, stress is a huge contributor to hair fall issues, especially among the young and not-so-old people. Fourth, if you have indulged in some fancy hair treatment, then that too can be a reason to trigger hair loss.

In an ideal world, the best ways to deal with such problems is to de-stress one's life and take a doctor's opinion and follow the prescribed medication. Having said so, there are some supplements available in the market that one can consume like multivitamins tablets.

These supplements are easily available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. In case, you are keen on picking some, then we have curated a list for you, which you will find useful. Do check them out here.

Swisse Biotin+ With Nicotinamide, Rose Hips, Vitamin C For Healthy Hair

This supplement contains Biotin (which is vitamin H or B7) and vitamin C. Biotin, for the unversed, is a water-soluble B-vitamin which is part of a wide range of metabolic processes, primarily related to the breaking down of fats, carbohydrates, and amino acids. Biotin deficiency may cause hair thinning and hair loss among other issues. Vitamin C helps maintain the health and formation of collagen and reduce free radical damage to body cells. Other than these two vitamins, these tablets also contain Nicotinamide, Rose Hip extracts, Chamomile and Zinc.