Multivitamin supplements for hair growth help arrest thinning and damage   

Summary:
There can be multiple reasons why people lose hair. If it is over time, then some of the most common reasons could be family history, genes and ageing. However, there can be other reasons too like hormonal changes and some specific medication an individual may have taken. Third, stress is a huge contributor to hair fall issues, especially among the young and not-so-old people. Fourth, if you have indulged in some fancy hair treatment, then that too can be a reason to trigger hair loss.
In an ideal world, the best ways to deal with such problems is to de-stress one's life and take a doctor's opinion and follow the prescribed medication. Having said so, there are some supplements available in the market that one can consume like multivitamins tablets.
These supplements are easily available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. In case, you are keen on picking some, then we have curated a list for you, which you will find useful. Do check them out here.
Swisse Biotin+ With Nicotinamide, Rose Hips, Vitamin C For Healthy Hair
This supplement contains Biotin (which is vitamin H or B7) and vitamin C. Biotin, for the unversed, is a water-soluble B-vitamin which is part of a wide range of metabolic processes, primarily related to the breaking down of fats, carbohydrates, and amino acids. Biotin deficiency may cause hair thinning and hair loss among other issues. Vitamin C helps maintain the health and formation of collagen and reduce free radical damage to body cells. Other than these two vitamins, these tablets also contain Nicotinamide, Rose Hip extracts, Chamomile and Zinc.
Dr Morepen Biotin+ With Multivitamins for Hair Growth
Here's another supplement which contains Biotin as well as a number of other vitamins that collectively work on promoting hair growth. Hair's essential nutrients, Biotin+, not only strengthens your hair but also improves hair texture. With its unique combination of vitamins, minerals and collagen supporters these tablets also help you with healthy, strong and faster-growing nails. These tablets also contain Amla extracts, Hyaluronic acid, Amino acids, Bhringraj, Brahmi and Evening Primrose.
Boldfit Multivitamin For Men & Women With Probiotics Vitamin C, E, Zinc
This supplement comes loaded with Biotin, vitamin E and vitamin C, all of which support healthy hair and skin. Additionally, it also contains calcium, magnesium, vitamin K and vitamin D that work as superior bone and joint blend -??. It also contains pre and probiotic blend as part of its multivitamin and minerals formula, both of which support smooth digestion and overall gut health.
HairFul Hair Multivitamins Healthy Hair Supplement
This supplement is a complete hair and skin supplement, which also contains vitamins and minerals. All of them come together to boost energy, immunity and vitality apart from helping in hair growth. Its mix of vitamin C and other antioxidants strengthen hair, arrest hair fall, repair damaged hair and slow down greying. It also helps in nurturing the texture, thickness and colour of your hair.
NutritJet Hair Vitamins With Biotin, Vitamin E, B3, Calcium & Zinc
This supplement offers a number of benefits. Apart from Biotin, it contains DHT Blocker, hair vitamin blend (vitamin B, vitamin C and vitamin E), Amino acids, vitamins, minerals and nutrients in an all-in-one capsules formula. This supplement is designed for all hair types and for women and men. It prevents hair fall and damage, supports hair strength and growth and hydrates and nourishes the scalp too. It also contains Aspartic acid, calcium, iron, selenium and zinc.
|Product
|Price
|Swisse Biotin With Nicotinamide, Rose Hips, Vitamin C For Healthy Hair
|₹699.00
|Dr Morepen Biotin+ With Multivitamins for Hair Growth
|₹699.00
|Boldfit Multivitamin For Men & Women With Probiotics Vitamin C, E, Zinc
|₹397.00
|HairFul Hair Multivitamins Healthy Hair Supplement
|₹680.00
|NutritJet Hair Vitamins With Biotin, Vitamin E, B3, Calcium & Zinc
|₹599.00
