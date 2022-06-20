Story Saved
Multivitamin supplements for men help boost immunity and give a burst of energy

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 20, 2022 21:04 IST
Summary:

Multivitamin supplements help fill dietary gaps. 

Modern life is such that no matter how much one tries, there is bound to be some bit of work-life imbalance. Stress at workplace, paucity of time to meet the requirements of office as well as personal life can ruin our health in ways that may not be visible to the eye immediately but will impact it in the long run. Then, there is the issue of how much time we give to the act of eating our food - eating at desk, eating while starting a desktop and watching Netflix, eating while sitting in front of the television is hardly a good way to digesting food. The result is that we are deficient in valuable nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

Men have their own set of health issues related to lifestyle. Thankfully, there are a number of supplements available in the market that fulfill these shortcomings. From boosting immunity, giving a burst of energy, working on muscle building and giving bone strength to working as antioxidants, these supplements make up for all the lost nutrients in the body. The good news is Amazon has a good many of them listed with them. We have put together a list, which we think you should take a look at.

GNC Mega Men One Daily

These customized multivitamins are targeted at men in their adult life between 18 – 50 years. It comes with 37 premium nutrients, which are beneficial for immune system, brain, eye and covers men's overall health issues. Amino acids present in the formulation can help to fuel skeletal muscles. These tablets also contain electrolytes to replace those lost after a workout or even after day-to- day routine and fatigue post travelling. This supplement also has B vitamins which is essential for a healthy metabolism. It also helps boost overall immunity.

cellpic
GNC Mega Men One Daily Multivitamin With Vitamin C, D, Zinc And Vitamin E (Supports Immunity And Fuels Skeletal Muscles) – 60 Tablets
27% off
948 1,299
Buy now

Bon NXT Multivitamin

This multivitamin supplement contains the blend of calcium, magnesium, zinc, vitamin D3, vitamin B12 and Folic acid which are all essential nutrients for the body. Among other benefits, this supplement is particularly good at boosting immunity and improving bone health. Zinc, present in it, helps in boosting immunity, keeping you energized and improving wound healing power. It also helps in developing strong bones with the help of advanced calcium, magnesium and vitamin D3.

cellpic
Bon NXT Multivitamin | 60 Tablets (4 Packs * 15 Tablets) | Boosts Immunity &Bone Health | Contains Zinc, Advanced Calcium, Magnesium, Vitamin D3& B12 & Folic Acid | Daily Supplement for Men and Women
78% off
275 1,240
Buy now

OZiva Daily Men’s Multi Tablets

This multivitamin supplement helps support overall development of the body with essential vitamins and minerals. It has been made using 23 multivitamins and minerals, Ashwagandha, Akarkara and Choline to cater to multiple needs of the body. It has been formulated in a way to provide stamina and energy using standardised herbal extracts of Safed Musli, Kawanch beej and Valerian roots. It is a 100% clean and vegan, soy free with no preservatives, artificial colours or sweeteners. 

cellpic
OZiva Daily Men’s Multi Tablets - 60 Veg Tablets (with 23 Multivitamins & Minerals, Ashwagandha, Akarkara & Choline) for Daily Stamina, Energy & Immunity (Daily Men's Multi, 60 Tablet)
10% off
449 499
Buy now

TrueBasics Multivit Men

This is multivitamin for men comes loaded with zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D3 and multi-minerals and antioxidants to provide a holistic and all-round beneficial product. It contains 23 different vitamins and minerals. It contains Omega-3, Ginkgo biloba, Choline, Celastrus paniculatus, all of which can contribute to improving memory, focus and age-related decline in brain function in men. It also contains contain L-Tryptophan, Ginseng, Valerian Root extracts that help relieve stress and improve the quality of sleep. Apart from these, it also contains ingredients that improve a man's virility. It also has anti-oxidant properties. 

cellpic
TrueBasics Multivit Men, Multivitamin For Men, With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 and Multiminerals, Antioxidant-Rich, Stress Buster Blend, Clinically Researched Ingredients, 90 Multivitamin Tablets
13% off
1,478 1,699
Buy now

Purayati- Multivitamin for Men

This blend is meant to serve three purposes - boosts immunity, provide stamina and vitality. Made with the blend of 23 vital nutrients, men keen on body building can also use it. This supplement contains vitamins, minerals, Amino acids and antioxidants that uplift overall wellbeing. Antioxidants contained in it, help support healthy cell growth. Vitamins like D and B3 are a daily requirement for sound functioning of the body.

cellpic
Purayati- Multivitamin for Men (90 vegetarian tablets) | With 23 Vital Nutrients | Boosts Immunity | Provides Stamina and Vitality | Multivitamin for Men Bodybuilding
11% off
490 550
Buy now

Price of multivitamin supplements for men at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
GNC Mega Men One Daily 948.00
Bon NXT Multivitamin 275.00
OZiva Daily Men’s Multi Tablets 449.00
TrueBasics Multivit Men 1,478.00
Purayati- Multivitamin for Men 490.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

