Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Multivitamin tablets for men are a great way to fill nutritional gaps

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 19:38 IST
Summary:

Multivitamin tablets for men are an ideal way to bridge nutritional gaps that have become inevitable, thanks to our hectic lifestyles.

Multivitamins for men pack in many benefits.

Popping tablets and capsules for health reasons is frowned upon by many people, who believe that the body has the ability to heal itself. Having said so, many more are likely to be taken aback by the thought that now men and women may have to pop pills simply to fill the nutritional gap in their bodies. In an ideal world, it is the food we consume that should take care of all our nutritional needs. Sadly, that does not happen always. Reasons can be many - work-life imbalance, convenience and accessibility to processed and junk food, contamination of food we eat could be just some of them. It is in this context that we need to supplement our nutritional needs in some way. Hence, the importance of multivitamin tablets and capsules.

These supplements are needed by both genders, but in men the need is more for vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and Omega 3 among a host of other vitamins and essential nutrients. Thankfully, looking for them and accessing such supplements is not very difficult as they are easily available on online platforms like Amazon. We have put together a list that you will definitely find useful. See here.

Revital H for Men with Multivitamins

This supplement has a balanced combination of Ginseng, 10 vitamins and nine minerals. All of them come together to add vigour and vitality and thereby improving the physical and mental performance in men. These tablets contain natural Ginseng, vitamin B complex and iron, all which come together to fight fatigue throughout the day.

Revital H for Men with Multivitamins, Calcium, Zinc & Natural Ginseng for Daily Immunity Strong Bones, and Enhances Energy Level - 60 Capsules
550
Zingavita Multivitamin for Men & Women

This pack of multivitamins packs in the benefits of 43 vitamins, minerals and herbs and pretty much covers up body's nutritional needs. These tablets work in multiple ways - they boost one's immunity, improve stamina, support healthier bones and promote glowing skin. These vegetarian tablets are free of a whole host of nasties - sugar, GMO, gluten and soy.

Zingavita Multivitamin for Men & Women - 120 Tablets, With 100% RDA of Vitamin B12, C, E, Zinc & Biotin | Enhances Energy, Stamina, Immunity and Skin | Vegetarian Multivitamin Tablets
34% off 329 499
TrueBasics Multivit Men, Multivitamin For Men

As per the makers of this supplement it 'contains 100% RDA of 23 vitamins and minerals along with specific blends and clinically researched ingredients like Saberry and Lutemax 2020’. All of these come together in giving a boost to immunity and improving energy levels and stamina. These tablets also contain blend of ingredients that are designed to give a boost to brain power - Omega-3, Ginkgo biloba, choline, celastrus paniculatus - that improve memory, focus, and age-related decline in brain function. These tablets also improve virility and work as antioxidants.

TrueBasics Multivit Men, Multivitamin For Men, With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 and Multiminerals, Antioxidant-Rich, Stress Buster Blend, Clinically Researched Ingredients, 90 Multivitamin Tablets
13% off 1,478 1,699
Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Men

This pack of multivitamins contain 67 ingredients - all vital vitamins and minerals - to cover nearly all such needs in men. These tablets are especially designed for men and work towards men’s immunity, performance, muscle function, bone health, brain and eye health. These tablets also include antioxidant blend, pre and probiotics. They fill nutritional gaps, help a person stay active all day and improve digestive health.

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Men for Immunity & Energy with 67 Ingredients |Multi Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Superfoods, Fruits & Vegetable Blend– 60 Veg Tablets
26% off 499 675
Cipla Maxirich Daily Multivitamin For Men
This pack of 60 capsules contains a blend of 15 multivitamins and minerals. It is available in the form of a soft gel and can be part of one's daily diet. Thanks to its vitamin B cover, it helps men stay active and energized all day. A single dose provide multiple benefits - antioxidant protection, immunity support, helps in concentration and memory power.

Cipla Maxirich Daily Multivitamin (60 Capsules) For Men & Women With Essential Nutrients, Vitamins, Minerals, Anti-oxidants For Building Immunity & Energy (Bottle Pack)
22% off 515 660
Price of multivitamins for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Revital H for Men with Multivitamins 550.00
Zingavita Multivitamin for Men & Women 499.00
TrueBasics Multivit Men, Multivitamin For Men 1,699.00
Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Men 675.00
Cipla Maxirich Daily Multivitamin For Men 660.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

