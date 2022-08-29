Multivitamins for hair promote growth and prevent hair fall

In an ideal world, what we eat should take care of all our body's needs - vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. That, however, is not always the case. Our hectic lifestyles with irregular food habits, consumption of processed food and skewed work-life balance has meant that we are often nutrient deficient. It is in this scenario that it becomes important to cover up this deficit by having supplements. The good news is that there are enough multivitamins in the market that can help us achieve our goals. What's more is that there are specific vitamins that are needed for hair. This article will focus on those needed for hair.

But what is more important is what kind of vitamins does the body need? Some of the vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, biotin among others are needed for the proper care of hair. In case, you have been looking for options and are confused about where to begin, then we are here to help. We have curated a list of products from Amazon, which we think will help you immensely. Check out our list and go ahead and buy them.

Purayati- Multivitamins for Men and Women | For Hair, Skin, and Nails

This pack of multivitamins contains 90 vegetarian tablets. These tablets are effective in not only meeting our hair challenges, but are good for our skin and nails too. Apart from vitamins, these tablets also contain minerals and antioxidants in ample measure. It contains biotin, which is water soluble B vitamin and it may help with boosting the production of keratin.