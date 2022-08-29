Multivitamins for hair promote growth and prevent hair fall

Summary:
In an ideal world, what we eat should take care of all our body's needs - vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. That, however, is not always the case. Our hectic lifestyles with irregular food habits, consumption of processed food and skewed work-life balance has meant that we are often nutrient deficient. It is in this scenario that it becomes important to cover up this deficit by having supplements. The good news is that there are enough multivitamins in the market that can help us achieve our goals. What's more is that there are specific vitamins that are needed for hair. This article will focus on those needed for hair.
But what is more important is what kind of vitamins does the body need? Some of the vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, biotin among others are needed for the proper care of hair. In case, you have been looking for options and are confused about where to begin, then we are here to help. We have curated a list of products from Amazon, which we think will help you immensely. Check out our list and go ahead and buy them.
Purayati- Multivitamins for Men and Women | For Hair, Skin, and Nails
This pack of multivitamins contains 90 vegetarian tablets. These tablets are effective in not only meeting our hair challenges, but are good for our skin and nails too. Apart from vitamins, these tablets also contain minerals and antioxidants in ample measure. It contains biotin, which is water soluble B vitamin and it may help with boosting the production of keratin.
Traya Hair Vitamins Capsules
This multivitamins for hair comes with 30 tablets. This pack contains a host of good ingredients such as biotin, vitamin A, C, D, E, B9, B12, iron, Omega 3 and Bhingraj. It also contains Folic acid, pumpkin seed extract, Pygeum and Green Tea extracts. Sustained consumption can lead to promoting thicker and healthier hair. Its natural DHT blockers (pumpkin seeds and Pygeum seeds) are specially formulated for people facing hair fall or other hair problems.
Himalayan Orgnaics Plant Based Hair Vitamin
This pack contains 60 tablets. This is a great option for hair growth and overall hair health. It is rich in a host of ingredients good for hair - biotin, DHT blocker supplement, vitamin A, C, D, E, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12, zinc, calcium, iron and selenium that nurture hair roots and feed the scalp bed. These supplements also These hair vitamin supplements manage follicle shrinking and deal with hair fall with the help of stinging nettle, pumpkin seed, etc.
OZiva Plant Based Hair Vitamins
This pack contains 60 capsules. It comes packed with vitamins and other nutrients for hair - DHT blocker, Omega-3, biotin and vitamin E. This product opens up the hair follicles and promotes hair growth by preventing dry and flaky scalp. These capsules provide nourishment, supporting stronger hair. These capsules also affect hair follicles' shrinkage and control hair fall with the help of DHT blockers like Stinging Nettle, Pumpkin seed, beta-sitosterol and Pine bark.
Hohner Men Hair Growth Multivitamin
These capsules are ideal for the overall welfare of hair - it is made of a blend of phyto active complex, 18 Amino acids, eight vitamins and seven minerals. Its benefits include hair fall control, DHT blockers, hair growth and nutrition. This is fully vegetarian product and does not contain any artificial flavours. While it contains multiple vitamins, its central vitamin component is vitamin B7.
|Product
|Price
|Purayati- Multivitamins for Men and Women | For Hair, Skin, and Nails
|₹725.00
|Traya Hair Vitamins Capsules
|₹520.00
|Himalayan Orgnaics Plant Based Hair Vitamin
|₹975.00
|OZiva Plant Based Hair Vitamins
|₹899.00
|Hohner Men Hair Growth Multivitamin
|₹499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.