Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Multivitamins for hair promote growth and prevent hair fall

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Aug 29, 2022 15:13 IST
Summary:

There are a number of supplements available in the market that prevent hair fall by making follicles shrink. They also help boost hair growth.

Multivitamins for hair help provide all nutrients.

In an ideal world, what we eat should take care of all our body's needs - vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. That, however, is not always the case. Our hectic lifestyles with irregular food habits, consumption of processed food and skewed work-life balance has meant that we are often nutrient deficient. It is in this scenario that it becomes important to cover up this deficit by having supplements. The good news is that there are enough multivitamins in the market that can help us achieve our goals. What's more is that there are specific vitamins that are needed for hair. This article will focus on those needed for hair.

But what is more important is what kind of vitamins does the body need? Some of the vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, biotin among others are needed for the proper care of hair. In case, you have been looking for options and are confused about where to begin, then we are here to help. We have curated a list of products from Amazon, which we think will help you immensely. Check out our list and go ahead and buy them.

Purayati- Multivitamins for Men and Women | For Hair, Skin, and Nails
This pack of multivitamins contains 90 vegetarian tablets. These tablets are effective in not only meeting our hair challenges, but are good for our skin and nails too. Apart from vitamins, these tablets also contain minerals and antioxidants in ample measure. It contains biotin, which is water soluble B vitamin and it may help with boosting the production of keratin.

Purayati- Multivitamins for Men and Women (90 vegetarian tablets) | For Hair, Skin, and Nails | Infused with Biotin | Daily Multivitamin
31% off 499 725
Traya Hair Vitamins Capsules

This multivitamins for hair comes with 30 tablets. This pack contains a host of good ingredients such as biotin, vitamin A, C, D, E, B9, B12, iron, Omega 3 and Bhingraj. It also contains Folic acid, pumpkin seed extract, Pygeum and Green Tea extracts. Sustained consumption can lead to promoting thicker and healthier hair. Its natural DHT blockers (pumpkin seeds and Pygeum seeds) are specially formulated for people facing hair fall or other hair problems.

Traya Hair Vitamins Capsules, Natural DHT Blocker & Biotin Capsules for Hair Growth, Hair Fall Control, Contains Biotin, Vitamin A, C, D, E, B9, B12, Iron, Omega 3 & Bhingraj (30 Multivitamins for Hair)
520
Himalayan Orgnaics Plant Based Hair Vitamin

This pack contains 60 tablets. This is a great option for hair growth and overall hair health. It is rich in a host of ingredients good for hair - biotin, DHT blocker supplement, vitamin A, C, D, E, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12, zinc, calcium, iron and selenium that nurture hair roots and feed the scalp bed. These supplements also These hair vitamin supplements manage follicle shrinking and deal with hair fall with the help of stinging nettle, pumpkin seed, etc.

Himalayan Orgnaics Plant Based Hair Vitamin With Biotin DHT Blocker Supplement | Vitamin A, C, D, E, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12, Zinc, Calcium, Iron | Good For Hair Growth & Better Hair Health - 60 Veg Capsules
19% off 790 975
OZiva Plant Based Hair Vitamins

This pack contains 60 capsules. It comes packed with vitamins and other nutrients for hair - DHT blocker, Omega-3, biotin and vitamin E. This product opens up the hair follicles and promotes hair growth by preventing dry and flaky scalp. These capsules provide nourishment, supporting stronger hair. These capsules also affect hair follicles' shrinkage and control hair fall with the help of DHT blockers like Stinging Nettle, Pumpkin seed, beta-sitosterol and Pine bark.

OZiva Plant Based Hair Vitamins, 60 capsules | Hair Vitamins for Hair Growth & Better Hair Health with DHT Blocker, Omega-3, Biotin & Vitamin E for Hair, Certified Clean & Vegan
10% off 809 899
Hohner Men Hair Growth Multivitamin

These capsules are ideal for the overall welfare of hair - it is made of a blend of phyto active complex, 18 Amino acids, eight vitamins and seven minerals. Its benefits include hair fall control, DHT blockers, hair growth and nutrition. This is fully vegetarian product and does not contain any artificial flavours. While it contains multiple vitamins, its central vitamin component is vitamin B7.

Hohner Men Hair Growth Multivitamin
30% off 349 499
Price of multivitamins for hair at a glance:

ProductPrice
Purayati- Multivitamins for Men and Women | For Hair, Skin, and Nails 725.00
Traya Hair Vitamins Capsules 520.00
Himalayan Orgnaics Plant Based Hair Vitamin 975.00
OZiva Plant Based Hair Vitamins 899.00
Hohner Men Hair Growth Multivitamin 499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

