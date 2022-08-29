Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Multivitamins for kids: These supplements fill the nutritional gaps in children

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 29, 2022 18:46 IST

Summary:

With our fast-paced and hectic lifestyle, even our children could be nutrition deficient. Thankfully, there are ways to get over these shortcomings. Read on to know more.

Multivitamins are needed for children too today.

No parent likes the idea of his or her kid taking multivitamin tablets and capsules for nutrition as against getting all vital nutrients from food. However, the sad reality is that there can be times when parents have to take to such multivitamins to supplement their children's nutrition. Having said so, it is not such a bad idea after all. With processed food like chips, wedges, readymade cakes and pastries and junk food like pizzas, pastas, burgers ruling the roost, it is very difficult to regular food habits of young children. Then, with both parents working, patience is in short supply. That usually translates to parents looking for quick fix solutions to problems like children throwing a tantrum to have food rather than working on disciplining kids to have home-cooked food. Some times, this can result in children being nutrient deficient.

Thankfully, there is help at hand. Available in markets are a bunch of multivitamin supplements that can go a long way in making up for all the lost nutrients. And if you wish to pick some stuff, then Amazon would be a nice place to begin one's search and pick some too.

TruVitals Multivitamin Gummies For Kids

The good news about multivitamins for children is that is available in the form of gummies. They are chewable and hardly feel like a medicine (which usually come in the form of a tablets and capsules). This brand of gummies includes 17 vitamins and minerals including iron, vitamin A, B complex, C, D and zinc. This pack contains 30 gummies. These have been made using natural prebiotic fibre and extracts of natural vitamin C sources like Acerola Cherry, Elderberry, blend of Pomegranate, Pineapple, Strawberry and Raspberry.

TruVitals Multivitamin gummies for kids | No added sugar | 17 vitamins & minerals - Iron, Vitamin A, B Complex, C, D, Zinc | No Preservatives, No Allergens, No Artificial Ingredients (30 Gummy)
8% off
549 599
Buy now

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Gummies

This pack contains 90 gummies, which can be taken by children as well as adults. These gummies have 20 high potency nutrients and vitamins including vitamins K2-MK7, vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), Betacarotene (vitamin A). Apart from these vitamins, these gummies also contain Somnifera (Ashwagandha), Alfalfa and Echinacea. Their daily consumption helps in bone, brain and digestive health.

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Gummies for Kids & Adults with Superfoods–90 Gummies
20% off
599 750
Buy now

Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids

This pack of gummies is beneficial for a host of issues - immune Support, fulfil nutritional gaps, energy support besides working on overall growth and development. These gummies pack in them many nutrients including vitamins A, C, D, E, B3, B6, B12, biotin, iodine, inositol and Folic acid. These gummies are bear-shaped and them will definitely appeal to kids. Having said so, they can be had by teenagers and adults as well.

Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids, Teenagers, Men, Women & Adults With Essential Vitamins For Healthy Growth, Development & Immunity, 45 Gummy Bears Supplement
15% off
645 755
Buy now

Meadbery Multivitamin And Mineral Gummy Bears

This pack of 30 gummies comes packed with vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B12 B6 and zinc. These gummies promote eye health, result in better mental focus and energy balance. These also give a boost to growth and development in children and increase metabolism. These are gluten-free and provide powerful immunity support.

Meadbery Multivitamin And Mineral Gummy Bears Jelly Glutenfree Formula With Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin B12 B6 Zinc For Kids Growth Development Immunity 30 Gummy Bears Pack Of 1
24% off
379 499
Buy now

Palak Notes: Kids Multivitamin Multimineral

This pack of 60 gummies is what your children. It is a complex mix of vitamins like B complex, vitamin C, vitamin A. It supports bone health, immune health, eye health with its rich key nutrients which is important for kids. It is a 100% natural and vegan product. These gummies are easy, tasty, chewable gummy contains the following - vitamin A, C,E, B1, B2, B9 and chelated minerals which are important for growth, development and over all wellness.

Palak Notes: Kids Multivitamin Multimineral I One Per Day I B Complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin A I Kids Immunity I No Fructose Corn Syrup, No Preservative, Natural Flavour : 60 Gummies
870
Buy now

Price of multivitamins for kids at a glance:

ProductPrice
 TruVitals Multivitamin Gummies For Kids  599.00
 Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Gummies  750.00
 Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids  755.00
 Meadbery Multivitamin And Mineral Gummy Bears  499.00
 Palak Notes: Kids Multivitamin Multimineral  870.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Tote bags for women are super stylish and quirky, a must-have for ladies
Best Asus mobile phones under 50,000 in India
Realme mobile phones under 50,000 in India: A buyer's guide
Best Micromax mobile phones under 12,000
Knee support for gym: Prevents injury, provides optimum support to joints
health and beauty FOR LESS