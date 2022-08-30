Multivitamins for kids: These supplements fill the nutritional gaps in children

No parent likes the idea of his or her kid taking multivitamin tablets and capsules for nutrition as against getting all vital nutrients from food. However, the sad reality is that there can be times when parents have to take to such multivitamins to supplement their children's nutrition. Having said so, it is not such a bad idea after all. With processed food like chips, wedges, readymade cakes and pastries and junk food like pizzas, pastas, burgers ruling the roost, it is very difficult to regular food habits of young children. Then, with both parents working, patience is in short supply. That usually translates to parents looking for quick fix solutions to problems like children throwing a tantrum to have food rather than working on disciplining kids to have home-cooked food. Some times, this can result in children being nutrient deficient.

Thankfully, there is help at hand. Available in markets are a bunch of multivitamin supplements that can go a long way in making up for all the lost nutrients. And if you wish to pick some stuff, then Amazon would be a nice place to begin one's search and pick some too.

TruVitals Multivitamin Gummies For Kids

The good news about multivitamins for children is that is available in the form of gummies. They are chewable and hardly feel like a medicine (which usually come in the form of a tablets and capsules). This brand of gummies includes 17 vitamins and minerals including iron, vitamin A, B complex, C, D and zinc. This pack contains 30 gummies. These have been made using natural prebiotic fibre and extracts of natural vitamin C sources like Acerola Cherry, Elderberry, blend of Pomegranate, Pineapple, Strawberry and Raspberry.