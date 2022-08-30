Multivitamins for kids: These supplements fill the nutritional gaps in children

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
No parent likes the idea of his or her kid taking multivitamin tablets and capsules for nutrition as against getting all vital nutrients from food. However, the sad reality is that there can be times when parents have to take to such multivitamins to supplement their children's nutrition. Having said so, it is not such a bad idea after all. With processed food like chips, wedges, readymade cakes and pastries and junk food like pizzas, pastas, burgers ruling the roost, it is very difficult to regular food habits of young children. Then, with both parents working, patience is in short supply. That usually translates to parents looking for quick fix solutions to problems like children throwing a tantrum to have food rather than working on disciplining kids to have home-cooked food. Some times, this can result in children being nutrient deficient.
Thankfully, there is help at hand. Available in markets are a bunch of multivitamin supplements that can go a long way in making up for all the lost nutrients. And if you wish to pick some stuff, then Amazon would be a nice place to begin one's search and pick some too.
TruVitals Multivitamin Gummies For Kids
The good news about multivitamins for children is that is available in the form of gummies. They are chewable and hardly feel like a medicine (which usually come in the form of a tablets and capsules). This brand of gummies includes 17 vitamins and minerals including iron, vitamin A, B complex, C, D and zinc. This pack contains 30 gummies. These have been made using natural prebiotic fibre and extracts of natural vitamin C sources like Acerola Cherry, Elderberry, blend of Pomegranate, Pineapple, Strawberry and Raspberry.
Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Gummies
This pack contains 90 gummies, which can be taken by children as well as adults. These gummies have 20 high potency nutrients and vitamins including vitamins K2-MK7, vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), Betacarotene (vitamin A). Apart from these vitamins, these gummies also contain Somnifera (Ashwagandha), Alfalfa and Echinacea. Their daily consumption helps in bone, brain and digestive health.
Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids
This pack of gummies is beneficial for a host of issues - immune Support, fulfil nutritional gaps, energy support besides working on overall growth and development. These gummies pack in them many nutrients including vitamins A, C, D, E, B3, B6, B12, biotin, iodine, inositol and Folic acid. These gummies are bear-shaped and them will definitely appeal to kids. Having said so, they can be had by teenagers and adults as well.
Meadbery Multivitamin And Mineral Gummy Bears
This pack of 30 gummies comes packed with vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B12 B6 and zinc. These gummies promote eye health, result in better mental focus and energy balance. These also give a boost to growth and development in children and increase metabolism. These are gluten-free and provide powerful immunity support.
Palak Notes: Kids Multivitamin Multimineral
This pack of 60 gummies is what your children. It is a complex mix of vitamins like B complex, vitamin C, vitamin A. It supports bone health, immune health, eye health with its rich key nutrients which is important for kids. It is a 100% natural and vegan product. These gummies are easy, tasty, chewable gummy contains the following - vitamin A, C,E, B1, B2, B9 and chelated minerals which are important for growth, development and over all wellness.
|Product
|Price
|TruVitals Multivitamin Gummies For Kids
|₹599.00
|Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Gummies
|₹750.00
|Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids
|₹755.00
|Meadbery Multivitamin And Mineral Gummy Bears
|₹499.00
|Palak Notes: Kids Multivitamin Multimineral
|₹870.00
