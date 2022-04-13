Munch on healthy and crunchy snacks as they are nutritious and delicious

We all can agree that the pandemic-induced remote working has made us all into big foodies who simply love to munch on one snack item or another. However, what makes us not enjoy them as much as we want to is our guilt-stricken conscience, fully aware of how unhealthy some of the snack options are. Well, the good news is there are many healthy snacks available online which can satisfy both your taste buds and provide you with enough nutrition. From Quinoa chips, Ragi chips to Jowar crispies, options galore. Such snack items are made with premium quality ingredients and do not contain preservatives. Some of them are also available in many flavours so that everyone can choose according to their taste.

So, introduce healthy snack options in your life today. To help you with choices, we have prepared a list below. Scroll down to take a look.

Flippies - Flip to Healthy Snacks - Healthy Ragi Diet Chips - Assorted Flavors - Peri Peri, Spiced & Jalapeno (Box of 3 Bottles x 300g )

This pack of Ragi diet chips come in the pack of three jars with different flavours. The flavours include peri peri, spicy and jalapeno. They are healthy, vegetarian and a rich source of protein and fibre. These low calorie formulations do no contain preservatives and are gluten-free too.

New Tree Healthy Snack Combo || Quinoa Chips Jalapeno 250gm || Quinoa Chips Peri Peri 250gm || Combo of Pack 2 || Combined Weight: 500gm || Gluten Free Snacks

The Quinoa chips comes in the pack of two. The flavours include peri peri and jalapeno. They are a formulation rich in high protein, and thus nutritious. A vegetarian and healthy snack, these chips are a delight to much on and crunch too. They are made from fine quality ingredients and make for a great snack option.

D4Diet Roasted Chana JOR, 200g | Soft Textured, Protein Rich, Gluten Free, Vegan Snack | Healthy Namkeen | Roasted Namkeen

This pack of roasted Chana jor is a healthy snack rich in protein. It is vegan and devoid of gluten and artificial colours. Made from premium quality ingredients, these also help in weight management.

The Healthy Binge | Baked snacks | Assorted pack of Ragi, Jowar & Moringa crispies | 100% natural | Guilt Free Snacking | No added sugars | 0% cholesterol | Assorted Flavours - Indian Masala - Cajun Spice - Sour cream Wasabi | PACK of 6 (40 gm x 6)

These crispies come in the pack of six. These include two packs each of Ragi crispies, Moringa Jowar crispies and Jowar crispies. All formulations are 100% baked and made from enriching nutrients like calcium, iron, fibre, protein etc. These are all gluten-free and do not contain added sugar and preservatives. They are also low in fat content.

