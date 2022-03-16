Munch on these chocolate-coated almonds, as they offer both taste and nutrition

Some of us simply can’t resist munching on miscellaneous snack items all throughout the day. However, later on we also have major guilt to deal with. In view of this, snack items which are both healthy and nutritious make for a good option. Chocolate-coated almonds is one such food item, or more so a snack item, that is both healthy and delicious. The goodness of almonds and the rich taste of chocolate makes it absolutely a worthwhile item to munch on every now and then. It satiates one’s cravings and offer a dose of nutrition to the body as well. Amazon has a range of such items listed on its platform. To help you with quick selection, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. They all are vegetarian formulations and also make for an ideal gifting option for your loved ones. Even their flavour is very pleasant to the senses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, what are you waiting for? Go, grab these packs of chocolate-coated almonds from our list and munch as much as you want without any guilt. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.

This pack of three dark chocolate-coated almonds is a vegetarian and organic formulation. Both tasty and nutritious, these almonds are gluten-free and devoid of refined sugar. These packs have a shelf life of 365 days and should be kept in a cool space away from sunlight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These chocolate-coated almond nuts are absolutely delicious. Besides offering a great taste, they are also a healthy snack item. This pack is a 100% vegetarian formulation and makes for an ideal gift option for your dear and loved ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pack of dark chocolate-coated california almonds makes for a great treat. A vegetarian formulation, these almonds come loaded with antioxidants. They have been formulated with the least amount of sugar and are simply too tempting to resist.

Enriched with the goodness of white chocolate, almonds and rose, this pack of 250 gm makes for an excellent healthy treat option. It is a vegetarian formulation and is both healthy and yummy. It comes in a heart-shaped metal box and you can gift it to your loved ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This 100 gm pack of chocolate-coated almonds is a vegetarian formulation. Made from the perfect blend of almonds and chocolate, this item is FSSAI certified and devoid of sugar. However, it contains Maltitol which acts as a sweetener. It is also gluten-free.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON