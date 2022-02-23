Munch on these pumpkin seeds for their nutritional value and health benefits

Who doesn't like to munch on something all the time? And why wouldn't anyone want it to be healthy? Pumpkin seeds are nutritious and a delicious snack item. They come packed with vitamins, fibre, protein, magnesium, calcium and offer one with a host of other health benefits. Low on cholesterol, these seeds help in building immunity, improving sleep quality, boosting digestion, among other benefits. Besides, they are also known improve cardiac health.



Amazon has a host of pumpkin seeds available from renowned brands on its platform. To help you with the selection, we have shortlisted some of the products in our list below. Some of them are available in roasted form and some are unroasted. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.





1. REAL Roasted Pumpkin Seeds - 250g

B09GBG16FL

This pack of roasted pumpkin seeds contains zero cholesterol, zero trans fat and is a natural source of Omega 3 which is good for heart health and building immunity. Rich in fibre, iron, minerals, antioxidants and calcium, these seeds also prove good for improving metabolism, sleep quality and digestion.

2. Neuherbs Raw Pumpkin Seeds Protein and Fiber Rich Superfood - 200G

B07R55QNXB

A vegetarian and gluten-free product, this pack contains pumpkin seeds that are raw and unroasted. The seeds are a rich source of healthy fats, protein, fibre, potassium, magnesium and zinc, and have a tasty nutty flavour. Providing a slew of health benefits, these seeds also help improve sleep quality, bone health, immunity and heart health.

3. True Elements Pumpkin Seeds 500g - AAA Grade, Raw Pumpkin Seed, Diet Food

B06X9P143F

This pack of raw pumpkin seeds is vegetarian and gluten-free. A rich source of fibre, protein and magnesium, these seeds help in improving immunity and sleep cycle. Besides, these contain zero cholesterol and trans fat, and are thus good for cardiac health too.





4. Happilo Premium Raw Authentic Pumpkin Seeds, 200g

B0758JN87N

This pack of premium and raw pumpkin seeds is a superfood that one can snack on all day long. The seeds have high nutritional value and contain magnesium, copper, protein, fibre and zinc. Also a rich source of essential fatty acids, these seeds aid in maintaining healthy blood vessels.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.