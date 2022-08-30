Mustard oil for hair boosts growth, prevents dandruff and itchy scalp

Summary:
We have all known about the goodness of mustard oil. In many parts of India, this oil is used for non vegetarian cooking. Among many sections of Indian populace, mustard oil is the standard cooking medium. However, did you know that mustard oil works very well for hair health as well? If you have been alert, you would have noticed that many beauty parlours in northern India often have mustard oil head massage as one of their standard options. This is particularly true of winter months as coconut oil tends to thicken while mustard oil maintains its consistency.
Mustard oil is particular good at boosting hair growth and giving a shine to strands. It also works well against dandruff and itchy scalp. This oil also helps in moisturising the hair. Now if you are looking options then online platforms like Amazon where you can find good quality mustard oils. Take a look.
True Oils Natural and Pure Cold Pressed Edible Mustard Oil
This oil is a great option for hair and body health, as a skin care and massage option apart from cooking oil. This is a great option as hair oil as it stimulates hair growth and add sheen to hair. It is rich in vitamins A and d2. Apart from packing benefits for hair, it has many other benefits to offer as well. It has anti inflammatory qualities and helps relieve joint and muscle pain. It also strengthens body muscle and improves blood circulation.
Nutriorg Cold Pressed 100% Organic Mustard Oil
This oil is great for hair health as it is excellent for hair growth. Apart from this, it also packs many other benefits. It is a good source of vitamin K and Omega 3 and 6. It is filled with fatty acids and helps maintain heart health. It improves blood circulation and releases muscle tension. This oil also reduces fine lines and can act as a natural sunscreen.
HillDews Black Mustard Oil
This unrefined and cold pressed oil works wonders for skin and hair. It stimulates hair growth by increasing blood circulation in the scalp. This oil contains protein, a major component of hair, and Omega-3 fatty acids – both of which nourish the hair and encourage hair growth. Its essential fatty acids help keep the hair hydrated always. It also thickens hair from root and promotes instant hair growth.
Bliss of Earth Organic Mustard Oil
This oil packs in many benefits for hair - this oil is a natural conditioner, so soft hair is a given if one takes to applying this oil regularly. It nourishes hair and promotes hair growth. Mustard oil also has anti fungal properties. It also prevents dandruff. This oil also has a good ratio of Omega 6 and 3 fatty acids and has anti inflammatory properties.
Kutbi Cold Pressed Mustard Oil
This mustard oil is of course a good cooking oil option. Having said so, this oil is very beneficial for hair health and skin as well. It includes high source of vitamin E that helps in giving one glowing skin and reducing wrinkles. What's more is that as far as hair is concerned, this oil increases blood circulation and, thereby, reduces hair fall.
|Product
|Price
|True Oils Natural and Pure Cold Pressed Edible Mustard Oil
|₹295.00
|Nutriorg Cold Pressed 100% Organic Mustard Oil
|₹485.00
|HillDews Black Mustard Oil
|₹350.00
|Bliss of Earth Organic Mustard Oil
|₹475.00
|Kutbi Cold Pressed Mustard Oil
|₹450.00
