Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Mustard oil for hair boosts growth, prevents dandruff and itchy scalp

  HT By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Aug 31, 2022 10:45 IST
Summary:

Mustard oil is not only a great cooking medium, it works wonders for hair growth and skincare too. Read on to know more.

Mustard oil also increases blood circulation in the scalp.

We have all known about the goodness of mustard oil. In many parts of India, this oil is used for non vegetarian cooking. Among many sections of Indian populace, mustard oil is the standard cooking medium. However, did you know that mustard oil works very well for hair health as well? If you have been alert, you would have noticed that many beauty parlours in northern India often have mustard oil head massage as one of their standard options. This is particularly true of winter months as coconut oil tends to thicken while mustard oil maintains its consistency.

Mustard oil is particular good at boosting hair growth and giving a shine to strands. It also works well against dandruff and itchy scalp. This oil also helps in moisturising the hair. Now if you are looking options then online platforms like Amazon where you can find good quality mustard oils. Take a look.

True Oils Natural and Pure Cold Pressed Edible Mustard Oil

This oil is a great option for hair and body health, as a skin care and massage option apart from cooking oil. This is a great option as hair oil as it stimulates hair growth and add sheen to hair. It is rich in vitamins A and d2. Apart from packing benefits for hair, it has many other benefits to offer as well. It has anti inflammatory qualities and helps relieve joint and muscle pain. It also strengthens body muscle and improves blood circulation.

True Oils Natural and Pure Cold Pressed Edible Mustard Oil for Hair, Body, Skin Care, Massage, Cooking Oil (1 LTR)
295
Nutriorg Cold Pressed 100% Organic Mustard Oil

This oil is great for hair health as it is excellent for hair growth. Apart from this, it also packs many other benefits. It is a good source of vitamin K and Omega 3 and 6. It is filled with fatty acids and helps maintain heart health. It improves blood circulation and releases muscle tension. This oil also reduces fine lines and can act as a natural sunscreen.

Nutriorg Cold Pressed 100% Organic Mustard Oil 1 L | Natural Filtration for Nutrients Retention | Essential Cooking Purpose | Unrefined | Can be Used for Hair & Skin
12% off 425 485
HillDews Black Mustard Oil

This unrefined and cold pressed oil works wonders for skin and hair. It stimulates hair growth by increasing blood circulation in the scalp. This oil contains protein, a major component of hair, and Omega-3 fatty acids – both of which nourish the hair and encourage hair growth. Its essential fatty acids help keep the hair hydrated always. It also thickens hair from root and promotes instant hair growth.

HillDews Black Mustard Oil 200 ml Pure Unrefined Cold Pressed For Skin and Hair - Free From Paraben, Hexane and Mineral Oil
26% off 260 350
Bliss of Earth Organic Mustard Oil

This oil packs in many benefits for hair - this oil is a natural conditioner, so soft hair is a given if one takes to applying this oil regularly. It nourishes hair and promotes hair growth. Mustard oil also has anti fungal properties. It also prevents dandruff. This oil also has a good ratio of Omega 6 and 3 fatty acids and has anti inflammatory properties.

Bliss of Earth 500ML Certified Organic Mustard Oil for Cooking & Hair, Cold Pressed, Hexane Free
39% off 290 475
Kutbi Cold Pressed Mustard Oil

This mustard oil is of course a good cooking oil option. Having said so, this oil is very beneficial for hair health and skin as well. It includes high source of vitamin E that helps in giving one glowing skin and reducing wrinkles. What's more is that as far as hair is concerned, this oil increases blood circulation and, thereby, reduces hair fall.

Kutbi Cold Pressed Mustard Oil 1L | Healthy Cooking Oil With Omega 3 & 6 | Lower Bad Cholesterol | Helps In Glowing Skin, Reducing Wrinkles, Increasing Blood Circulation And Reducing Hair Fall
450
Price of mustard oil for hair at a glance:

ProductPrice
True Oils Natural and Pure Cold Pressed Edible Mustard Oil 295.00
Nutriorg Cold Pressed 100% Organic Mustard Oil 485.00
HillDews Black Mustard Oil 350.00
Bliss of Earth Organic Mustard Oil 475.00
Kutbi Cold Pressed Mustard Oil 450.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

