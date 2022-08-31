Mustard oil for hair boosts growth, prevents dandruff and itchy scalp

We have all known about the goodness of mustard oil. In many parts of India, this oil is used for non vegetarian cooking. Among many sections of Indian populace, mustard oil is the standard cooking medium. However, did you know that mustard oil works very well for hair health as well? If you have been alert, you would have noticed that many beauty parlours in northern India often have mustard oil head massage as one of their standard options. This is particularly true of winter months as coconut oil tends to thicken while mustard oil maintains its consistency.

Mustard oil is particular good at boosting hair growth and giving a shine to strands. It also works well against dandruff and itchy scalp. This oil also helps in moisturising the hair. Now if you are looking options then online platforms like Amazon where you can find good quality mustard oils. Take a look.

True Oils Natural and Pure Cold Pressed Edible Mustard Oil

This oil is a great option for hair and body health, as a skin care and massage option apart from cooking oil. This is a great option as hair oil as it stimulates hair growth and add sheen to hair. It is rich in vitamins A and d2. Apart from packing benefits for hair, it has many other benefits to offer as well. It has anti inflammatory qualities and helps relieve joint and muscle pain. It also strengthens body muscle and improves blood circulation.