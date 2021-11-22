Must-have beauty tools and accessories at home, see here

The coronavirus pandemic made people realise that a lot of work that was being done outside the home can be done indoors too. One of those was beauty treatment. From waxing, hair colour to facials, looks like everything is now being done at home.

Now, in case you are have been wondering where to begin and what to buy first, here's a list that should help you choose.

1) Prima Donna Cotton Round Pads

B073RF21DM

One of the most basic beauty accessories to keep at home at all times are face pads. Every time you step out, it is absolutely vital to cleanse your face on your return. And the best way to do it is by cleaning your face with cotton pads or balls. Also, removing (as well as while applying) makeup becomes easy with such pads.

These chemical-free, white cotton pads are a perfect choice. One packet contains 100 such pads. These pads have a feature called ‘water-release efficiency’ which saves makeup during application. In fact, these pads are ideal for eye makeup removal and makeup corrections.





2) Veet Full Body Waxing Strips Kit

B078G8XY73

A hugely successful purchase online are wax strips. One Veet packet contains 20 strips. It is effective in pulling out hair as short as 1.5 mm. You can remove hair from legs, arms, underarms and bikini line. These are pre-coated wax strips and do no need heating and give instantly exfoliated skin.





3) Asbob Healthcare steamer, steam inhaler vaporizer

B09H36LKTG

A steam inhaler is often seen being used for medical purposes. However, it can be used for beauty treatment too. This device is well-suited for home facials. It cleans the skin, gets rid of dead skin and helps maintain a healthy glow and can be used for blackheads removal. Finally it hydrates the skin too. There is one advisory though - do not use RO or filter water. Use only normal tap water.





4) Vega Nail Clipper

B00ARAKH4M

This nail clipper is specially designed for safe and precise nail cutting. It comes in a chrome-plated ﬁnish to prevent rusting. Its ergonomic design and smooth performance makes it well-suited for both manicure and pedicure.





5) HipHop Skincare Cleansing Charcoal Nose Strips for Women

/B08KFG46B3

These strips are especially designed for removing blackheads and cleaning pores. Each box has 10 strips. These strips are painless and remove not only blackheads but whiteheads, dead skin and excess oil from the nose. They are dermatologically tested and are suitable for all skin types.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON