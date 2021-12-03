Nail oils go a long way in improving nail growth and their overall health

Brittle and dry nails are commonplace. A lot of people love to grow their nails, but are unable to do so because their nails are too sensitive and have a tendency to break. A one-stop solution to grow nails and boost their health is nail oil. It is easy to apply and provide a solution to many of our nail woes. Nail oils are designed to improve the health of nails and aim to keep dryness and dullness at bay. They also aim to strengthen the quality of nails by keeping them nourished and moisturized. Oils for nails are infused with natural ingredients like castor oil, Avocado oil, vitamin E and so on, all of which prove to be beneficial for restoring the lost health of nails and cuticles. So, if you are looking for ways to grow your nails, or improve their quality manifold, here are a few nail oils you should get started with. Check them out and you will not be disappointed.1. Bella Vita Organic Nail Strong Oil

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Infused with the ingredients like castor oil, vitamins E and C, Avocado oil, this oil is responsible for healing and repairing dry and damaged nails and cuticles. Its main aim is to keeping dryness at bay. It is suitable for all skin types. Also, enriched with keratin and essential oils, this nail oil aids in strengthening of nails. It restores the health of nails and cuticles, and eliminates cracking of skin around nails. 2. Sally Hansen Vitamin-E Nail & Cuticle Oil

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enriched with the goodness of vitamin E, this oil helps restore and rejuvenate the health of nails and cuticles. It keeps nails and cuticles in supple and good condition. The product comes in a nice packaging and is lightweight. This oil is also very easy to apply and safe to use.3. Vaadi Herbals Nail and Cuticle Oil with Jojoba Oil

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moisturize and nourish your nails and cuticles with this oil. It aids in strengthening thin and weak nails by treating the damaged cuticles at the root. It further prevents cracking and peeling of cuticles. The solution is free from alcohol and best-suited for sensitive skin type. 4. Ugaalo Natural & Organic Nail Growth Oil Cuticle Oil, 30ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It contains the goodness of castor oil which is known to boost nail growth and health. Its function is to nourish the sensitive cuticles, and hydrate dry and chapped nails. Being formulated with 100% natural and pure ingredients, it is safe to use. It comes in a stylish bottle, and is easy to apply.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON