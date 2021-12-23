New Year 2022: Pamper the women in your life, gift them beauty products

Which woman does not like skincare products? Almost everyone loves the idea of pampering oneself with beauty and skincare practices. It is another matter that many women skip their skincare regime owing to lack of time as they struggle to maintain a work-life balance. So, this New Year, it would be a lovely idea to gift beauty and skincare products to women in your lives. Not only are beauty products symbolic of self-love and self-care, they also reflect the thoughtfulness of the person gifting them.

The market is flooded with products offering a whole range - from anti aging creams and lotions, skin whitening products, hair growth serums to face washes and skin nourishing and moisturizing creams – you name them and they are available.

To help you with gifting ideas for New Year 2022, we have rounded up top 10 beauty products which make for ideal gifting option. Scroll down and take a look.

1. Keratin Shampoo, Hair Mask and Serum

This haircare kit comes with a shampoo bottle, hair mask and hair serum to boost the health of hair. The nourishing formulations help in keeping the hair hydrated and repairing the split-ends. They promote hair growth, strengthen hair from roots to tips and restore the pH balance of hair. The good thing is these formulations are noil oily, paraben-free, sulfate-free,

2. Lakmé Absolute Infinity Eye Shadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette has something to cater to every mood. It comes packed with 12 stunning and breathtaking colours. The formulations are all matte, lightweight and of superior finish. The creamy shades blend easily into the skin and create a long-lasting and stellar first impression. Also, the colours are highly pigmented and boast of ultra-rich velvety texture. You can check out the other palette sets also available in different colour variations.

3. INDULGEO ESSENTIALS Brow Bro

This kit contains the magic formulation which makes one's eyebrows look thicker and fuller. Made from 100% natural ingredients like coconut oil, castor oil, lavender essential oil, fenugreek essential oil and cedarwood essential oil, this formulation also boast of having growth-enhancing properties. With this kit in hand, one can get amazing eyebrows styled anytime and anywhere from the comfort of one's home.

4. Good Vibes Brightening Skincare Routine Combo

Gift your dear ones this skincare combo kit which includes everyday essentials including a rose face serum, a rose toner, a papaya face wash and promegranate scrub. All the products are suitable for every skin type and result in a healthy, glowy, even-toned and blemish-free skin. The products are also free from parabens, sulfates and 100% cruelty-free.

5. Kama Ayurveda Introductory Masking Gift Box

Delight your loved ones with this gift box containing various masks for all skin types. The masks are formulated with natural ayurvedic ingredients and are gentle on skin. They also offer numerous skin benefits like brightening the skin complexion, illuminating the skin, minimizing pores, keeping the skin well hydrated and toning the skin.

6. Natural Vitamin C Face Care with Free Bag

This coveted skincare kit contains a face wash, a face cream, a face serum and an under eye cream. The face wash helps in cleansing away all the dirt and impurities from skin without stripping the skin of its natural oil. The face cream reduces fine lines and pigmentation, and results in an even tone skin. The serum ensures the skin is hydrated at all times and also work towards brightening the skin complexion. And lastly, the under eye cream reduces puffiness and dark circles. The formulations are devoid of paraben, sulfate, SLS and mineral oil. Thus, an ideal gifting option.7. Vaadi Herbals Soothing And Refreshing Pedicure Manicure Spa Kit

Formulated from a rich combination of various herbs and aromatic oils, this self-care kit is designed to pamper one's hands and feet. It is effective in cleansing, moisturizing and smoothening the skin. The kit contains foot cleanser, foot scrub, foot cream, anti-tan foot mask, nail and cuticle oil. 8. DeBelle Mademoiselle Classic Nudes Nail Polish Gift Set

This nail paint gift set comes in a pack of stunning three colours. The gel-based, highly pigmented and chemical-free nail colours make one's nails look very attractive and enviable. The nail colours are not only long-lasting, but also don't chip away. The nail brush is of high quality, therefore making it easy to apply nail paints. It also does not require UV light to dry. 9. LOVE HUDA Professional Makeup Combo

This makeup combo set containing miscellaneous makeup products is likely to enchant every woman. All the products are from HUDA and of superior quality. The pack contains 18 items in total, including one foundation brush, one lip brush, one powder brush, one blush brush, one medium eyeshadow brush, one angled eyeshadow brush, one small eyeshadow brush, one flat eyeliner brush, one tapered blending brush, one flat definer brush, one small angled brush and one flat lip brush.10. Body Code Combo - Shimmer &amp; Shine Body Moisturising Gel Lotion

This combo contains a body moisturizing gel lotion and a neck and shoulder cream. Both the formulations are lightweight, easy to apply, non-sticky and suitable for all skin types. It helps defy anti-ageing and keeps the skin hydrated. Besides, it evens skin tone, lightens and nourishes the skin deeply. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.