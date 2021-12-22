New Year 2022: Spoil your friends and family crazy with skincare products

The coming of a new year is time for celebrations – hoping for good times to come and about making resolutions. It is also the time for parties, family get-togethers and a season of gifting. Talking of gifts, how about indulging your family members and friends with beauty products, which for many, are symbols of self-love.

It is a fact that choice is a subjective matter. But when it comes to beauty and skincare products, a little liberty is possible. While personal preferences will still rule, beauty and skincare products can be great as gifting options.

So this new year, pamper your loved ones with such products; there is a whole range of them available on Amazon. In case, selecting one is a challenge, try some items we have shortlisted for you. From sunscreen lotions, nail cutter sets, night cream lotions to moisturizing skincare sets, there are many options to choose from.



1. Aeronot Fragrances Discovery Set

This pocket-size and pocket-friendly set of perfumes is a delight for your olfactory senses and a perfect pick-me-up on a not-so-bright day. This pack of four perfume sets boast of distinct and invigorating fragrances. Each bottle comes in a sleek design. It is also easy to use. Besides, all the fragrances are unisex.



2. Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel

You search for a non-greasy and lightweight sunscreen formulation for your face and body ends here. This pack of two sunscreen gels comes with SPF 50PA+++. It is convenient to use and the gel blends well and easily into the skin. The products also provide protection from the harmful UV rays. Both products are dermatologically tested and clinically proven. They are also hypoallergenic, which implies the application does not trigger any skin reaction whatsoever. Free from paraben, the products provide long-lasting hydration to skin.



3. Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa Shea Thanksgiving Gift Set

This thanksgiving gift set is a thoughtful pick to gift to your loved ones. It contains a luxury body wash, moisturizing hand and body lotion, body polish and luxury loofah. The products are free from parabens, suitable for all skin types and 100% vegan. Everyday grooming gets better and yield results faster with these products.



4. Eastern Eagle Nail Cutter Set

The manicure and pedicure tools that come packed in this kit are made of durable and high-quality stainless steel. The sharp-edged tools never rust and are durable, sturdy and portable. It is the perfect gift set for your dear ones, as it serves a reminder to the person to indulge in self-love and self-care.



5. Biotique Unisex Sustainable Set of Night Cream & Skin Lotion

This combo pack from Biotique contains a body lotion and a night cream. The products are made from natural ingredients. Suitable for both normal and dry skin, these products help one get a youthful and radiant glow on skin. The formulations are lightweight and perfect for everyday use.



6. The Face Shop Rice&Ceramide Moisturizing Skincare Set

This skincares set from The Face Shop contains a moisturizing toner, emulsion and cream. These formulations are made from natural ingredients that help boost the health of overall skin. The toner helps in rebalancing the pH level of the skin and shrinking the size of pores, emulsion aids in strengthening the skin's moisture barrier and the cream nourishes and moisturizes the skin's barrier from within.



7. Good Hair Ayurvedic Hair Care Kit

This haircare kit contains a shampoo, conditioner and hair oil. All three products are formulated from the crafted blend of 28 trusted and age old Ayurvedic herbs and seven essential oils. The shampoo helps fight dandruff and hair fall, the conditioner effectively treats damaged, thin and weak hair and the hair oil promotes hair growth. The formulations are 100% natural and safe to use.



8. Natural Vibes Glow Getter Skin Care Gift Set



Jade face roller and Jade Gua Sha are age old beauty tools that are known to heal, soothe and calm facial nerves, resulting in a supple, radiant and rejuvenated skin. This luxurious beauty skincare set also contains Nivana flower oil which comes loaded with the goodness of vitamins A, C and E. It is a lightweight night oil that aids in improving the skin's health, reducing fine lines and wrinkles and moisturizing the skin. It is suitable for all skin types.



9. mCaffeine Coffee Beans Gift Kit

These bathing bars are formulated with the goodness of coffee, which is a rich source of antioxidants. Unlike other soaps, these bathing soaps are mild and gentle on skin. They are skin-friendly and help cleanse the skin deeply without stripping the skin's natural oils. The soaps are PETA certified, dermatologically tested and absolutely safe for everyday use. They are devoid of SLS and parabens.



10. Good Vibes Sheet Masks Combo

These hydrating serum sheet masks are suitable for all skin types. Each one of the sheet masks is designed to work towards a specific skin cause. Available in a pack of six, these sheet masks help in brightening the complexion of the skin, tightening and uplifting of the skin, imparting a youthful and radiant glow and hydrating and nourishing it. The masks are easy to use and remove and an ideal choice for gifting purpose.



