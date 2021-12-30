New Year 2022: These healthcare gift items are a great way to show you care

In just two days, we will step into the New Year. Celebrations have already set in, with people preparing to celebrate the eve with their loved ones and surprise them with delightful goodies.





While most of us look for fancy gifting options, the current pandemic calls for fresh ideas which involve things of utility. In the wake of Covid-19, many people have made resolutions to lead a healthier lifestyle. In view of this, wouldn't it be nice if you encouraged them do so by gifting them healthcare items? We believe it will be a spot- on gift. Healthcare items come packed with host of health benefits. Some items aid in relieving stress and stiffness from one's muscles, whereas others help boost overall health in some other way.

We have rounded up a list of healthcare items which are sure to come in handy. Scroll through the list and check out the amazing health benefits of the listed items.





1. Magnet Therapy Wholesale Combo Kit

This healthcare kit is unisex, portable and useful for people belonging to different age groups. It comes built-in with acupressure, reflexology, magnetic, colour and natural therapies. A one-stop solution kit for alleviating the suffering caused due to BP, insomnia, thyroid, migraine, dark circles, or any other kind of general stress.





2. Acupresssre Health Care Product Plastic Acp Power Mat

This power mat is made of plastic and helps in boost the circulation of blood. It is water resistant and can be used by all genders. Besides, it also controls the flow of blood. It is available in yellow colour and is useful in treating leg pain, knee pain, migraine, sinus, among other such ailments.





3. Dharam Product� Health care Cervical Neck Traction Air Bag

This cervical neck traction air bag is designed to maintain the natural curve and alignment of one's neck. It boosts the supply of blood to neck muscles, tendons and ligaments. Besides, it is greatly effective in relieving pain and stress from muscles and treating stiffness in the neck muscles.





4. INDIGENOUS® Silicone Gel Shoe Pads Foot Insoles Cushion Pad

This pair of silicone gel shoe pads is scientifically designed and give one's feet a soothing and calming feel. It is easily removable, washable and replaceable. It can be used by all genders and provides a host of benefits other than providing extra cushioning to one's feet.





5. MSA Wooden Roller Foot Massager

This foot massager is made of good quality wood and consists of 10 wooden roller bars that help relieve the stress from one's feet. One can massage both their feet in one go. Besides, it also has an anti-skid padding.





6. Vandelay CQR-FC800 Rechargeable Foot Callus and Dead Skin Removal Device

This electronic device helps in removing dead and hard skin from one's feet. It also comes in handy in getting rid of bacteria growth and keep your feet in healthy condition. The device has an ergonomic design and comes with a rechargeable battery. It is water-resistant and comes with one year warranty.



7. Dr Physio Electrical Nerve Stimulation Pulse Massager

This massage machine is made of silicone material and helps in controlling the flow of blood. It comes with five different modes - knocking, acupuncture, cupping, tapping, shiatsu-kneading - all of which cater to different people with different needs. It features high-quality massager pads made with industry-leading quality gel. The pads can be reused up to 60 to 80 times if used properly.



8. Acupressure Health Care System Back and Belly Magnetic Belt

This magnetic belt is for back and belly. It helps in reliving stress from the body parts and help you feel at ease. It is easy to use, comfortable to wear and the breathable vented mesh backing keeps your back dry. Its unique curved side design helps reduce the pressure in side abdominal areas.



9. GOOSEBERRY Massage belt

Want to reduce weight without doing the heavy lifting? Then this massage belt is just the ideal option. It is easy to use and shows fast improvement It gets you toned abs and reduces fat on many parts of the body. It features many intensity levels and consists of a motor with the help of which circular vibrations are generated. It delivers effective magnetic therapy which helps in improving blood circulation and removing excess of calcium, cholesterol and impurities from veins and arteries.



10. Dr Trust (USA) Fully Automatic Comfort Digital Blood Pressure BP Monitor Machine

This digital device to monitor BP is powered by battery. Equipped with MDI technology, this device throws precise and accurate results. It is easy to use and is USB compatible too. It has a memory capacity for two users and can also save up to 120 readings per user. It is hands- on in monitoring pulse irregularity and sends the user an alert if there if it detects anything amiss. It has a large LCD display screen which allows one to read the readings easily and comfortably.



