No makeup kit is complete without beauty blenders, see options

The importance of a beauty blender should never be underestimated as it does what its name suggests - its blends the makeup seamlessly into the skin, giving it a near natural finish. And hence its significance.

To those of you who are new to makeup, a beauty blender is a sponge that can be used in multiple ways in your beauty bag - it can be used to blend foundation, BB cream, concealer etc.

Blenders are a recent innovation - prior to that brushes were used for applying makeup. However, blenders have completely revolutionalised the way makeup is done. Because they are egg-shaped with a pointed end, they can be used to effectively apply makeup in great detail like near the inner edge of the eye.

If we have convinced you to pick one of these beauty items, then we would suggest you check out Amazon, which has some options. We have, in fact, curated a list for you. Take a look.

1) Techicon Latex Free Hydro-Activated High Premium Quality Makeup Beauty Blender for Professionals

This is a hydro-activated sponge, which means that it absorbs water. Additionally, sponge grows to about twice its size when wet and absorbs minimal product. It can be washed and re-used. Made from non-latex foam to reduce allergies and is hence safe to use. This sponge can be used by amateurs to professionals alike. This is a multi-functional beauty sponge.

2) Spanking Makeup Sponges Latex-free Blender for Foundations& Powders& Creams& Liquids

This pack has three sponges in it. These are multi-functional makeup sponges and can be used to blend all kinds of cosmetics - foundation, BB cream, powder, concealer, etc. It has been made from anti-microbial, non-latex polyurethane soft material which reduces risk of allergies and is odour free and eco-friendly. They are also easy to clean and maintain.

3) C.A.L. Los Angeles Best Beauty Blender Sponge Puff for Makeup

This makeup sponge is a versatile beauty product and can be used for applying all kinds of cosmetics -- foundation, BB cream, powder, concealer. It is made from non-latex material and has a soft feel. It is a bouncy beauty sponge.

4) Blender Sponge 4 Pcs in A Storage Box

This sponge comes in a pack of four. This pack of sponges come in different colours and hence look rather attractive. They have a soft texture, good elasticity and are safe to use. They are also odourless and the box makes them dustproof. It is made of non-latex material and grows in size when it comes in contact with water.

