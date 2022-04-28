Non-sticky sunscreens for body that will do your skin a lot of good

When stepping out of the house for work or errands, most of us run a checklist in our heads to ensure we don’t forget anything essential. In that checklist, you must also add sunscreen. A skincare essential, being regimental about applying sunscreen can go a long way for the health of your skin. Its SPF content and PA rating help protect your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays, respectively. Sunblock come in many forms - gel, lotion, cream etc. While the SPF content and other ingredients make for an important consideration when buying a sunscreen, you must also seek out a non-sticky and lightweight formulation that does not leave a white cast.

To help with the selection, we navigated through an array of sunscreens to pick out the best ones for you. The formulations provide broad protection to your skin and most of them are also water- and sweat-resistant. It’s time to show your skin some love. So, scroll down to take you pick from our roundup.

Supergoop! Everyday Play SPF 50 Lotion

This sunscreen lotion works wonders to protect your skin from the harmful UVA, UVB and IRA rays. It can be applied on both face and body. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it leaves no white cast and is also water- and sweat-resistant. It comes with the goodness of SPF 50 and prevents photoaging and dehydration as well.