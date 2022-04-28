Non-sticky sunscreens for body that will do your skin a lot of good

Summary:
When stepping out of the house for work or errands, most of us run a checklist in our heads to ensure we don’t forget anything essential. In that checklist, you must also add sunscreen. A skincare essential, being regimental about applying sunscreen can go a long way for the health of your skin. Its SPF content and PA rating help protect your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays, respectively. Sunblock come in many forms - gel, lotion, cream etc. While the SPF content and other ingredients make for an important consideration when buying a sunscreen, you must also seek out a non-sticky and lightweight formulation that does not leave a white cast.
To help with the selection, we navigated through an array of sunscreens to pick out the best ones for you. The formulations provide broad protection to your skin and most of them are also water- and sweat-resistant. It’s time to show your skin some love. So, scroll down to take you pick from our roundup.
Supergoop! Everyday Play SPF 50 Lotion
This sunscreen lotion works wonders to protect your skin from the harmful UVA, UVB and IRA rays. It can be applied on both face and body. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it leaves no white cast and is also water- and sweat-resistant. It comes with the goodness of SPF 50 and prevents photoaging and dehydration as well.
SebaMed Sun Care Lotion
Treat your skin with the goodness of this sunscreen lotion that comes packed with the goddess of SPF 50. Dermatologically and clinically tested, this formulation shields skin from the nasty UVA and UVB rays. The Vitamin E present in it safeguards skin against sun damage and ageing. It also ensures to keep skin hydrated. You won’t also have to worry about sweat beads in this punishing heat reducing the effectiveness of this sunscreen, as it is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 6 hours.
The Skin Story Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
Infused with the goodness of Moringa oil, this sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA+++ shield skin from both UVA and UVB rays. This formulation also detoxifies skin and keeps it hydrated. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen has a matte finish, is non-oily and non-greasy too. Besides, it has a soothing scent of cucumber.
Rivela Dermascience by Cipla Ultralight Matte Dry Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen has SPF 50 and PA+++ which help safeguard skin from UVA and UVB rays respectively. It comes in the form of gel and is suitable for all skin types and skin tones. It has a matte finish, is non-sticky and non-greasy. Dermatologically tested, this gel based sunscreen also prevents ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines etc. Mineral-based actives like Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide also offer broad spectrum defence and protection to skin.
