Not just face, your eyes too need special care and eye creams are the answer

Long working hours and stress are constant companions of people today. Whether you are single or a family person, these two lifestyle factors will always govern your life. The one part of your body which takes a severe beating and we don't even realise it are our eyes. However, there is help around - now, there are creams available which are dedicated for eye care.

Here's a list that will help you pick the right cream for you.

1) Biotique Bio Seaweed Revitalizing Anti Fatigue Eye Gel

This cream comes in a 15 gram pack and is meant to refresh eye area and help in vanishing dark circles. It is meant for all skin types. You can lightly pat it around eye area, every morning and evening. It is suitable for all genders.

Price:

MRP: ₹199.00

Price: ₹139.00

2) Artpro Bye Bye Dark Circle

This cream helps reduce dark circles, nourishes under eye skin and is travel friendly. It is suited for all skin types. This cream helps diminish unwanted dark circles caused due to melanin deposit, iron deposit, stress and pollution. The nourishing effects of Hawkweed and Daisy extracts help target the appearance of dark shadows. It is free from sulfates, paraben, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives and colours.

Price:

MRP: ₹399.00

Deal price: ₹358.00

3) Bella Vita Organic EyeLift Under Eye Cream Gel

Here's another cream gel which helps repair under-eye skin, brightens under-eye skin tone, reduces dark circles, eye bags, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles. It contains cucumber extract, Tulsi, retinol, Almond oil, Joboba Oil, Aloe Vera gel

Price:

MRP: ₹325.00

Price: ₹199.00

4) The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

This is another popular product on Amazon that works wonders in the eye region. It helps reduce dark circles, puffiness and fine lines. It is enriched with Chia seed oil, coffee oil and vitamins B3 and E that help fight fine lines, dark circles and puffiness while organic Chamomile oil helps soothe. It also contains green tea, Shea butter and Avocado oil.

Price:

MRP: ₹474.00

Price: ₹356.00

