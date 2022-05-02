Not just oils and shampoos, even conditioners can prevent hair fall

Have you seen a sharp increase in hair fall in summers? If yes, then you are not alone. Hair fall in the summers is a common problem. Hot weather with high humidity levels can lead to this problem. Not just this, summer also leads to dull hair and dandruff.

Speaking on this condition, dermatologist Chiranjiv Chhabra had told Hindustan Times, "If the hair is not washed often and the scalp is not kept clean, the constant presence of moisture on the scalp causes weakening of the roots. This causes itching and irritation in the scalp, worsening the condition and hence hair fall.”

Experts will tell you of best practices one must follow such as frequently wash hair and keep it hydrated. There are a number of mild shampoos in the market that claim that they gently clean the scalp. There are also oils, though not quite popular in summers, that claim to prevent hair fall. You will be surprised to know that not just these products, hair conditioners too help prevent hair fall.

There are a number of brands that have such products. We have shortlisted some products online which you must take a look at.

Careberry Biotin & Collagen Everyday Conditioner for Fast Hair Growth

This Biotin and Collagen-containing conditioner is designed to strengthen and repair weak and damaged hair by infusing nutrients into every strand. The absence of harmful chemicals makes it an ideal conditioner to be used every day. The presence of Moroccon Argan oil and Aloe Vera aids in deep cleaning your hair and maintaining the moisture levels. This leaves your hair with a fresh and nourishing experience every day. Banana extracts in the conditioner give your hair the soft-to-touch feel.