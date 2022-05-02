Not just oils and shampoos, even conditioners can prevent hair fall

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Have you seen a sharp increase in hair fall in summers? If yes, then you are not alone. Hair fall in the summers is a common problem. Hot weather with high humidity levels can lead to this problem. Not just this, summer also leads to dull hair and dandruff.
Speaking on this condition, dermatologist Chiranjiv Chhabra had told Hindustan Times, "If the hair is not washed often and the scalp is not kept clean, the constant presence of moisture on the scalp causes weakening of the roots. This causes itching and irritation in the scalp, worsening the condition and hence hair fall.”
Experts will tell you of best practices one must follow such as frequently wash hair and keep it hydrated. There are a number of mild shampoos in the market that claim that they gently clean the scalp. There are also oils, though not quite popular in summers, that claim to prevent hair fall. You will be surprised to know that not just these products, hair conditioners too help prevent hair fall.
There are a number of brands that have such products. We have shortlisted some products online which you must take a look at.
Careberry Biotin & Collagen Everyday Conditioner for Fast Hair Growth
This Biotin and Collagen-containing conditioner is designed to strengthen and repair weak and damaged hair by infusing nutrients into every strand. The absence of harmful chemicals makes it an ideal conditioner to be used every day. The presence of Moroccon Argan oil and Aloe Vera aids in deep cleaning your hair and maintaining the moisture levels. This leaves your hair with a fresh and nourishing experience every day. Banana extracts in the conditioner give your hair the soft-to-touch feel.
Nutrainix Organics Hydrating Anti-Hairfall Conditioner with Coconut Vibes
This conditioner contains a rejuvenating blend of hair-strengthening conditioner for curly hair and anti-dandruff ingredients that repair hair damage caused by toxic chemicals and pollution. Its nourishing formulation coupled with improved consistency, help replenish the natural softness and lustre of the hair. It provides powerful anti-hair loss action that helps reduce hair fall. This conditioner also helps nourish hair roots and strengthen hair shafts.
Organic Harvest Coffee Conditioner For Hair Fall Control & Hair Growth
This organic hair growth conditioner helps in balancing the pH of your scalp, and thereby helps in controlling frequent hair loss. The company claims cleansing the scalp thoroughly with this coffee conditioner strengthens hair by removing dandruff, dust, dirt and harmful toxins. It is also designed to promote hair growth - it contains an active ingredient combination that goes directly to the hair roots penetrating into the skin to restore hair follicles and promote hair growth.
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Kumuda Indian White Waterlily Anti Hairfall Conditioner
This conditioner contains three magic herbs, all of which work their magic on the hair. These include - Bhringraj (promotes hair growth and reduces dandruff), Gotukola (increases blood circulation and strengthens hair roots) and Vibhitaki (prevents premature greying). But the extract that helps the hair the most is Waterlily - it smoothens and nourishes dull and damaged hair, stimulates hair growth, fights hair thinning and hair fall and adds elasticity and volume to brittle hair.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.