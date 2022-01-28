Nutritional drinks improve metabolism, build immunity and boost energy levels

From helping boost metabolism and immunity, increasing our energy levels, strengthening our bone health to improving health, these drinks go a long way in filling the gap between the needs of the body and what it actually gets.

Nutritional drinks come in great many varieties but the one thing that all have in common is protein, the principle building block of the body. Proteins are needed for building muscle mass, increasing metabolism and fat burning and thereby contributing towards weight management and maintaining the heart health and blood pressure kind of issues. These drinks do not have any side effects and are mostly safe to consume.

In case you are keen on exploring the market, a good place to begin with would be online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. Here's a list.

1) Protinex Health And Nutritional Drink Mix For Adults

B01MS489AE

This popularly prescribed nutritional drink has protein, calcium, vitamins B and minerals like iron and potassium in rich measure that support growth and maintenance of muscle mass, strengthening bones, improving metabolism, maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance and contribute to blood cell formation.

Protinex is a vegetarian drink and is a Soyabean-based beverage drink. Overall, it contains 22 essential vitamins and minerals which help improve the overall health of an individual.

2) Nestle Resource High Protein

B073ZJWL3P

This has a high protein content – it contains 45 gm protein per 100 gm. This drink contains 78% whey protein which has been scientifically proven to get 100% absorbed in the body. This helps build immunity, increase muscle strength and energy. It contains the goodness of Inulin fibre.

3) Horlick Protein+ Vanilla Carton with triple blend of high quality whey, soy and casein

B078JFK96V

Horlick is a popular nutritional drink, popular with Indians for many years. This triple protein blended drink contains three high-quality proteins. It helps meet 30% of your daily protein need.



4) Jubilant Nutrihance Complete Nutritional Drink in Chocolate Flavour, 50 Vital Nutrients

B09NDLNJ47

This wholesome health drink promotes heart health, immunity building, weight management and energy booster. This drink contains copper, iron, vitamins A and D and antioxidants such as vitamin E, C and astaxanthin. Additionally, it also has Biotin, calcium, magnesium and vitamin B2. Thiamine, contained in the drink, contributes to optimum heart health. It has prebiotic qualities and is a triple blend of whey, soy and casein. It is sucrose free, trans-fat free and gluten-free.

