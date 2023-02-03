Nutritional herbal products cater to protein, weight loss needs, among others

Nutritional herbal products refer to dietary supplements made from natural plant-based ingredients, with the goal of improving health and wellness. These products are used as alternative or complementary therapies to maintaining good health. While these products are generally considered safe, it is important to note that they should be consumed after due consultation with a doctor. To ensure optimal health and wellness, it is recommended to maintain a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity, in addition to taking any herbal supplements.

Nutritional herbal products can offer a range of potential health benefits. They come in a host of forms like powders, liquids and capsules.



Herbalife Weight Loss Package

This weight loss package from Herbalife includes a Mango shake (500gm), a personalized protein powder (200 gm) and a fresh lemon-based energy drink (50 gm) with a free shaker cup worth ₹200. The mango shake helps in weight management, the protein powder supports muscle building and the energy drink provides a boost. The package is a comprehensive solution for weight loss and improving overall health. The shaker cup makes it easier to prepare and enjoy these products on the go.