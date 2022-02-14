Oil-free primers give you matte finish, help tackle greasy look. See options

Have you ever had to deal with your makeup melting down while you are at a party, a function or a wedding? Have you spent anxious moments trying to fix the problem of excessive oily skin, particularly while applying makeup? Well, the solution to your problem is an oil-free primer.

Before we discuss about a primer, it is important to understand just what a primer does. To those of us who are new to makeup, a primer works to prepare your skin and create an ideal canvas to hold the makeup you apply on the skin. It is one of first makeup items you apply on your face before applying add-ons such as blush and eye shadow. It is an important element as it helps keep your makeup in place.

The good news is that the market has many options in primers that are free of oil and are ideally suited for people with oily skin. Amazon has a vast range of products to consider. Take a look.

1) Maybelline New York Fit me Primer Matte

This is a good option to consider to ensure your makeup last long and give you that flawless matte look. This primer makes the makeup last for up to 16 hours. Not only does it absorb and control oil, it also helps diminish the look of pores. That is why it is also called pore-minimizing primer. It moisturizes and smoothens the skin and gives matte finish all day long.

2) Insight Primer | 3 In 1 Oil Free (PRIMER)

This three-in-one primer primes (prepares the skin), moisturizes and protects the skin before other items of makeup are applied on the skin. It fills in fine lines and smoothens wrinkles and reduces the look of pores. This primer works wonder as a flawless base.

3) Swiss Beauty Pearl Primer

This lightweight formula glides onto the skin and minimizes the prominence of pores and fine lines to transform your look. Its soft texture provides a seamless and long-wearing makeup. This primer is radiance-boosting - brightens the complexion, sculpts facial contours and amplifies the skin's natural light and gives a flawless look.

4) CVB PT202 HD Primer Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Face Makeup Base

This primer has oil-free properties and hence it doesn’t let anything stick to your face. It can be easily removed too with the help of a cloth. This is a makeup base which gives a seamless finish to your face. It makes your skin smooth and lasts for approximately 18 hours.

