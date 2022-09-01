Olive oil for hair: It promotes hair growth and smoothens strands

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Oiling the hair is an age old tradition. In India, we have known about the goodness of oiling the hair since time immemorial. While we have known the use of oils like Coconut, Almond, Sesame, etc, Olive oil is a relatively new entrant into the Indian marketspace and Indian minds. This plant, which is native to the Mediterranean region of the world, is now abundantly available in Indian markets.
Just why should one take to Olive oil for hair care? Well, apart from strengthening hair roots and promoting hair growth, this oil is a great option for making hair soft. It works as a natural conditioner for hair and it also prevents split ends from forming as it increases the elasticity of the hair. It also prevents untimely greying of hair.
If you are keen on picking up a product to try it out, then checking out the options available on Amazon is a good idea. We have curated a list which we think you will find very useful. Do take a look at the list before you decide to pick a product.
Bajaj Pure Olive Oil
This Olive oil works wonders on hair. Not only does it prevent hair loss, it is also useful in restoring hair's natural shine and lustre. Using this oil will ensure that you will soon say goodbye to dull hair. This is a virgin and cold pressed oil and it is completely free of all kinds of nasties - paraben and silicone. The way to use it is to take sufficient amount of oil on finger tips and gently massage the scalp. It is also great for the skin as it makes it supple and smooth.
CAMIA Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil
This is an unrefined, unbleached and 100% pure form of oil. Olive oil has been extensively used for a revitalizing hair massage since ancient times. It promotes thicker hair, softens the hair and relieves dry scalp. It also helps protect the keratin in hair and keeps the moisture content intact in hair. Routine application can result in healthier, stronger and shinier hair.
UrbanBotanics Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil
This Olive oil is a great boon for hair health - rich in vitamins A, E and antioxidants, this oil helps protect the keratin in hair and retains its moisture. Such benefits help hair look healthier, stronger and shinier. Keratin, as many would know, is an important protein that is very beneficial for hair health. This is, hence, a wonderful option if lustrous hair is what one wants.
WishCare Olive Oil for Hair & Skin
Here's yet another great Olive oil option - rich in keratin, a vital hair protein, this oil is great for hair and promotes growth. It also helps seal moisture in hair strands, making them soft and easy to manage. This product too is rich in vitamins A, E and antioxidants. Sustained use of this oil can easily result in healthy and shiny long hair.
Nat Habit - Olive Almond Summer Dasabuti Light Hair Oil
This oil is a blend of Olive and Almond oils and brings the benefits of both to the table. Both these natural products are a rich source of vitamin E which help promote growth and prevent hair ageing. Both help inhibiting hair fall and greying. The best bit about this oil is that since it is very lightweight, it can actually we worn even after hair wash.
|Product
|Price
|Bajaj Pure Olive Oil
|₹349.00
|CAMIA Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil
|₹475.00
|UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil
|₹349.00
|WishCare Olive Oil for Hair & Skin
|₹400.00
|Nat Habit - Olive Almond Summer Dasabuti Light Hair Oil
|₹447.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.