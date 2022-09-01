Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Olive oil for hair: It promotes hair growth and smoothens strands

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 19:50 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Olive oil is a lightweight one which helps in promoting hair growth while working on reducing dryness of scalp and softening hair.

product info
Olive oil is good for hair growth and adding shine to it.

Oiling the hair is an age old tradition. In India, we have known about the goodness of oiling the hair since time immemorial. While we have known the use of oils like Coconut, Almond, Sesame, etc, Olive oil is a relatively new entrant into the Indian marketspace and Indian minds. This plant, which is native to the Mediterranean region of the world, is now abundantly available in Indian markets.

Just why should one take to Olive oil for hair care? Well, apart from strengthening hair roots and promoting hair growth, this oil is a great option for making hair soft. It works as a natural conditioner for hair and it also prevents split ends from forming as it increases the elasticity of the hair. It also prevents untimely greying of hair.

If you are keen on picking up a product to try it out, then checking out the options available on Amazon is a good idea. We have curated a list which we think you will find very useful. Do take a look at the list before you decide to pick a product.

Bajaj Pure Olive Oil

This Olive oil works wonders on hair. Not only does it prevent hair loss, it is also useful in restoring hair's natural shine and lustre. Using this oil will ensure that you will soon say goodbye to dull hair. This is a virgin and cold pressed oil and it is completely free of all kinds of nasties - paraben and silicone. The way to use it is to take sufficient amount of oil on finger tips and gently massage the scalp. It is also great for the skin as it makes it supple and smooth.

cellpic
Bajaj Pure Olive Oil | Virgin & Cold Pressed Oil For Hair & Skin | Prevents Hair Loss | Oil For Men & Women | 200 Ml,Yellow
25% off 261.75 349
Buy now

CAMIA Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil

This is an unrefined, unbleached and 100% pure form of oil. Olive oil has been extensively used for a revitalizing hair massage since ancient times. It promotes thicker hair, softens the hair and relieves dry scalp. It also helps protect the keratin in hair and keeps the moisture content intact in hair. Routine application can result in healthier, stronger and shinier hair.

cellpic
CAMIA Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil for Men & Women | Ideal for Skincare & Haircare | Unrefined, Unbleached, 100% Pure, Natural | Helps Strengthen Hair Roots, Deeply Moisturizes Skin, Helps Reduce Wrinkles & Fine Lines | Free from Hexane, Sulphate, Paraben - 250ml
475
Buy now

UrbanBotanics Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil

This Olive oil is a great boon for hair health - rich in vitamins A, E and antioxidants, this oil helps protect the keratin in hair and retains its moisture. Such benefits help hair look healthier, stronger and shinier. Keratin, as many would know, is an important protein that is very beneficial for hair health. This is, hence, a wonderful option if lustrous hair is what one wants.

cellpic
UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil For Hair and Skin, 250ml
23% off 269 349
Buy now

WishCare Olive Oil for Hair & Skin

Here's yet another great Olive oil option - rich in keratin, a vital hair protein, this oil is great for hair and promotes growth. It also helps seal moisture in hair strands, making them soft and easy to manage. This product too is rich in vitamins A, E and antioxidants. Sustained use of this oil can easily result in healthy and shiny long hair.

cellpic
WishCare® 100% Pure Premium Cold Pressed Olive Oil for Hair & Skin - 200ml
30% off 279 400
Buy now

Nat Habit - Olive Almond Summer Dasabuti Light Hair Oil

This oil is a blend of Olive and Almond oils and brings the benefits of both to the table. Both these natural products are a rich source of vitamin E which help promote growth and prevent hair ageing. Both help inhibiting hair fall and greying. The best bit about this oil is that since it is very lightweight, it can actually we worn even after hair wash.

cellpic
Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Non Sticky Olive Almond Vitamin E Summer Dasabuti Light Hair Oil with 15 Herbs Heat Soaked, Amla , 100ml
29% off 319 447
Buy now

Price of Olive oil for hair at a glance:

ProductPrice
Bajaj Pure Olive Oil 349.00
CAMIA Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil 475.00
UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil 349.00
WishCare Olive Oil for Hair & Skin 400.00
Nat Habit - Olive Almond Summer Dasabuti Light Hair Oil 447.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone
Best 16 MP front camera phones: A buyer's guide
Realme mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks
Xiaomi 8GB RAM mobile phones: Our top picks
Xiaomi phones under 20,000: The best of Xiaomi on a budget
health and beauty FOR LESS