Olive oil for hair: It promotes hair growth and smoothens strands

Oiling the hair is an age old tradition. In India, we have known about the goodness of oiling the hair since time immemorial. While we have known the use of oils like Coconut, Almond, Sesame, etc, Olive oil is a relatively new entrant into the Indian marketspace and Indian minds. This plant, which is native to the Mediterranean region of the world, is now abundantly available in Indian markets.

Just why should one take to Olive oil for hair care? Well, apart from strengthening hair roots and promoting hair growth, this oil is a great option for making hair soft. It works as a natural conditioner for hair and it also prevents split ends from forming as it increases the elasticity of the hair. It also prevents untimely greying of hair.

If you are keen on picking up a product to try it out, then checking out the options available on Amazon is a good idea. We have curated a list which we think you will find very useful. Do take a look at the list before you decide to pick a product.

Bajaj Pure Olive Oil

This Olive oil works wonders on hair. Not only does it prevent hair loss, it is also useful in restoring hair's natural shine and lustre. Using this oil will ensure that you will soon say goodbye to dull hair. This is a virgin and cold pressed oil and it is completely free of all kinds of nasties - paraben and silicone. The way to use it is to take sufficient amount of oil on finger tips and gently massage the scalp. It is also great for the skin as it makes it supple and smooth.