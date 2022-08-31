Olive oil for skin: Its moisturising properties work wonders for skin

A simple and effective formulation that can make your skin buttery soft and keep dryness at bay is Olive oil. Yes, this oil can be the gamechanger in your skincare routine. It has great nourishing and moisturising properties and helps give smooth and supple skin in no time. You will see a visible difference after every application. Just gently massage the skin with this oil and you will see improved texture and hydrated skin. It also keeps ageing signs at bay. Rich in antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins, this oil is great to boost overall health of skin. It is especially good to apply this oil in winters, as that is the time of the year when the skin is particularly dry.

We have shortlisted some of the formulations in our list below that you must try. They boost the water content of the skin and pack in many other benefits too. Scroll down the list to look for options.



Pure Nutrition Raw Cold Pressed Virgin Olive Oil

This bottle of goodness of Olive oil can boost your skincare routine. With deep nourishing and moisturising properties, this one results in supple and soft skin. One will be able to see a palpable difference in the quality of one’s skin after every application. It is rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fatty acids that boost the overall health of skin.