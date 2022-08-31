Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Olive oil for skin: Its moisturising properties work wonders for skin

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 17:36 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Olive oil for skin makes your skin smooth and soft. If you have a dry skin, the this oil makes for a great pick, as it soothes dryness.

product info
Olive oil acts as a great moisturiser and results in beautiful skin.

A simple and effective formulation that can make your skin buttery soft and keep dryness at bay is Olive oil. Yes, this oil can be the gamechanger in your skincare routine. It has great nourishing and moisturising properties and helps give smooth and supple skin in no time. You will see a visible difference after every application. Just gently massage the skin with this oil and you will see improved texture and hydrated skin. It also keeps ageing signs at bay. Rich in antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins, this oil is great to boost overall health of skin. It is especially good to apply this oil in winters, as that is the time of the year when the skin is particularly dry.

We have shortlisted some of the formulations in our list below that you must try. They boost the water content of the skin and pack in many other benefits too. Scroll down the list to look for options.

Pure Nutrition Raw Cold Pressed Virgin Olive Oil
This bottle of goodness of Olive oil can boost your skincare routine. With deep nourishing and moisturising properties, this one results in supple and soft skin. One will be able to see a palpable difference in the quality of one’s skin after every application. It is rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fatty acids that boost the overall health of skin.

cellpic
Pure Nutrition Raw Cold Pressed Virgin Olive Oil, Moisturizer for Skin & Hair, Ideal for Dressing & Garnishing - 500ml
10% off 809 899
Buy now

UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil
This cold pressed Olive oil has great nourishing benefits and the result in moisturised and supple skin. It is known to improve blood circulation. An unscented, vegetarian and alcohol-free formulation, this one is obtained by first pressing of the Olive which is then left in its natural unrefined state for the highest nutrient retention possible. The formulation is also rich in vitamins E and A, antioxidants and essential fatty acids. It keeps skin hydrated and prevents it from getting dry during winters.

cellpic
UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil For Hair and Skin, 250ml
23% off 269 349
Buy now

Good Vibes 100% Pure Olive Cold Pressed Carrier Oil
This cold pressed Olive oil is great for moisturising skin. It reduces water loss, moisturises the skin deeply and boosts the water content of the skin. The results will be palpable in the form of supple skin with improved texture. It also keeps ageing signs at bay, as it is a rich source of vitamins A, D, K and E that help in decreasing oxidative stress on the skin.

cellpic
Good Vibes 100% Pure Olive Cold Pressed Carrier Oil For Hair & Skin, 100 ml Helps Strengthen Hair Roots, Deeply Moisturizes Skin, Helps Reduce Wrinkles & Fine Lines, No Alcohol, Parabens & Sulphates
28% off 133 185
Buy now

Green & Brown Olive Oil
This Olive oil is 100% organic and pure. It is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins A, D, K and E. The oil is extracted from freshly picked olives and preserves all its natural properties. This formulation penetrates deep into the skin and locks in moisture in the skin for supple and smooth skin. One can also remove makeup easily with the help of this oil. This oil also reduces damage done to skin cells, as it is a rich source of antioxidants. Besides, it also keeps ageing signs at bay.

cellpic
Green & Brown Olive Oil Extra Virgin For Hair, Skin and Face Massage Specialist, White, 200 ml
44% off 251 449
Buy now

Soulflower Olive Oil
This Olive oil deeply moisturises the skin and soothes dryness. It improves the overall health of skin by reducing acne and ageing signs. It is also effective to apply if you have dry lips and heels. Free from chemicals and preservatives, it is a pure formulation that gives in-depth nourishment in no time. It creates a smooth layer between the skin and makeup.

cellpic
Soulflower Olive Oil-Pure & Cold-Pressed | Hair Growth, Skin, Face Massage, Nourishment & Moisturization, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Strengthen Hair Roots | Olive fruit, Vitamin E | 225 ml
21% off 277 350
Buy now

Price of Olive oil for skin at a glance:

Olive oil for skin Price
Pure Nutrition Raw Cold Pressed Virgin Olive Oil 899.00
UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil 349.00
Good Vibes 100% Pure Olive Cold Pressed Carrier Oil 185.00
Green & Brown Olive Oil 449.00
Soulflower Olive Oil 350.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Olive oil for hair: It promotes hair growth and smoothens strands
Amazon sale on hair styling tools: Grab up to 60% off
Samsung phones under 40,000: A buyer's guide
Samsung 4GB RAM mobile phones: A buyer's guide
Amazon sale on OnePlus 5G smartphones: Stand a chance to get up to 21% off
health and beauty FOR LESS