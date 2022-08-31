Olive oil for skin: Its moisturising properties work wonders for skin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
A simple and effective formulation that can make your skin buttery soft and keep dryness at bay is Olive oil. Yes, this oil can be the gamechanger in your skincare routine. It has great nourishing and moisturising properties and helps give smooth and supple skin in no time. You will see a visible difference after every application. Just gently massage the skin with this oil and you will see improved texture and hydrated skin. It also keeps ageing signs at bay. Rich in antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins, this oil is great to boost overall health of skin. It is especially good to apply this oil in winters, as that is the time of the year when the skin is particularly dry.
We have shortlisted some of the formulations in our list below that you must try. They boost the water content of the skin and pack in many other benefits too. Scroll down the list to look for options.
Pure Nutrition Raw Cold Pressed Virgin Olive Oil
This bottle of goodness of Olive oil can boost your skincare routine. With deep nourishing and moisturising properties, this one results in supple and soft skin. One will be able to see a palpable difference in the quality of one’s skin after every application. It is rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fatty acids that boost the overall health of skin.
UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil
This cold pressed Olive oil has great nourishing benefits and the result in moisturised and supple skin. It is known to improve blood circulation. An unscented, vegetarian and alcohol-free formulation, this one is obtained by first pressing of the Olive which is then left in its natural unrefined state for the highest nutrient retention possible. The formulation is also rich in vitamins E and A, antioxidants and essential fatty acids. It keeps skin hydrated and prevents it from getting dry during winters.
Good Vibes 100% Pure Olive Cold Pressed Carrier Oil
This cold pressed Olive oil is great for moisturising skin. It reduces water loss, moisturises the skin deeply and boosts the water content of the skin. The results will be palpable in the form of supple skin with improved texture. It also keeps ageing signs at bay, as it is a rich source of vitamins A, D, K and E that help in decreasing oxidative stress on the skin.
Green & Brown Olive Oil
This Olive oil is 100% organic and pure. It is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins A, D, K and E. The oil is extracted from freshly picked olives and preserves all its natural properties. This formulation penetrates deep into the skin and locks in moisture in the skin for supple and smooth skin. One can also remove makeup easily with the help of this oil. This oil also reduces damage done to skin cells, as it is a rich source of antioxidants. Besides, it also keeps ageing signs at bay.
Soulflower Olive Oil
This Olive oil deeply moisturises the skin and soothes dryness. It improves the overall health of skin by reducing acne and ageing signs. It is also effective to apply if you have dry lips and heels. Free from chemicals and preservatives, it is a pure formulation that gives in-depth nourishment in no time. It creates a smooth layer between the skin and makeup.
|Olive oil for skin
|Price
|Pure Nutrition Raw Cold Pressed Virgin Olive Oil
|₹899.00
|UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil
|₹349.00
|Good Vibes 100% Pure Olive Cold Pressed Carrier Oil
|₹185.00
|Green & Brown Olive Oil
|₹449.00
|Soulflower Olive Oil
|₹350.00
