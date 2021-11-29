Omega 3 fatty acids are magic dietary supplements that prevent heart diseases

Omega 3 fatty acids have for long been known to be greatly beneficial for the heart and joints, and also help prevent cardiovascular diseases. They are also known for lowering blood pressure. Fish are the best food source of omega-3 fatty acids though some plants also contain them. In many cultures, fish consumption is not so prevalent and hence the need to supplement them in some other way.

Pills and capsules containing this magic supplement are easily available on online platforms. In case you have been advised to include them in your diet, here are few options to consider.

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Capsules, 60 Capsules

This pack contains 60 capsules and comes with Omega 3 essential fatty acids in the health friendly ratio of 3:2 EPA: DHA (essential components). It is natural, dairy-free and gluten-free. Every capsule contains 350 mg docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), 550 mg eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and 100 mg other omega 3s. It does not have fish aftertaste. It is also burpless, mercury free and ideal for keto diet.

Swisse Ultiboost Odourless High Strength Wild Fish Oil with (1500 mg) Omega 3 for Immunity, Heart, Brain, Joints and Eyes – 90 Capsules

The Omega 3 fatty acids of this brand are naturally sourced and help in lowering cholesterol. They contribute to a healthy heart and cardiovascular system and improve metabolism. This fish oil supplement has anti-inflammatory properties which give symptomatic relief from mild arthritis. The DHA present in them helps support brain and cognitive health. These capsules are odourless.

TrueBasics Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules for Men and Women

These capsules contain 1250 mg of Omega 3 with 560 mg of EPA and 400 mg of DHA. They are mercury-free as well as cholesterol-free. These come with an enteric coating which helps in eliminating the fishy aftertaste or fishy burps. These capsules have been sourced from cold-water fishes (sardines) and are of a good quality.



DR. MOREPEN Omega 3 Fish Oil, Triple Strength

These capsules help in keeping inflammation in the body, that can damage blood vessels and cause heart-related diseases, in check. They also keep triglycerides levels in check. These pills are also good as they prevent nerve damage and age-related vision loss. They also reduce inflammation in the joints, and, thereby, reduce swelling and pain, contributing towards better bone health. The oil for these pills has been sourced from cold water fish (Peruvian Anchovy) and is free of any heavy metal such as mercury. They are also cholesterol, preservatives and gluten-free.



