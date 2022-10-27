Omega 3 for cholesterol: Take to these capsules for good heart health

Summary:
All of us have heard on mass media how high cholesterol is harmful to the human body and can push one at the risk of heart disease. High cholesterol levels can develop fatty deposits in the blood vessels and eventually, as these deposits grow, it becomes harder and harder for enough blood to flow through one's arteries. This can lead to a heart attack over a period of time. There is also the difference between good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. For instance, the oil that enters our blood stream from consumption of nuts is a fine example of good cholesterol.
Sadly, Indian diet with its dependence of frying leads to a lot of bad cholesterol getting into our blood stream. In an ideal world, one must try and reduce our dependence of fried food items, but in India, such things are better said than done. While that should be the goal, one must, nonetheless, take to special dietary supplements, rich in Omega 3, that help reduce the cholesterol in the system. As per a report in Mayo Clinic, there is strong scientific evidence to show Omega 3 fatty acids help reduce blood triglyceride levels and also help increase good cholesterol levels. For the uninformed, triglycerides and cholesterol are different types of lipids (fatty acids) that circulate in the blood.
Thankfully, there are many such dietary supplements available in the market. We have curated a list of such supplements that go a long way on maintaining one's cholesterol levels. Take a look.
Exerfit Omega 3 Fish Oil
This Omega 3 fish oil comes in the form of softgels that are easy to swallow. The makers claim that this is an excellent supplement for improving cholesterol and overall lipid profile levels. Consisting of 360 mg of EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and 240 mg DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), these softgels help in promoting immunity, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, thereby promoting joint health. EPA helps reduce cholesterol levels, and, hence, boost heart health.
TrueBasics Heart Omega-3 Antarctic Krill Oil
This Omega-3 Antarctic Krill oil supplement is available in softgels. This supplement is made using India’s first clinically researched Superba Krill oil, which is a certified sustainable source of Omega 3s EPA and DHA. It helps improve Omega 3 levels in just 30 days, as the makers claim, reducing the risk of heart issues. It contains three more powerful ingredients, apart from Omega 3 - phospholipids, astaxanthin and choline - that together support a healthy heart.
Neuherbs Omega-3 Fish Oil
This fish oil is also available in the form of softgels. These capsules come in lemon flavour but these softgels are non vegetarian ones. The lemon flavour helps avoid fishy burps. Omega-3 fish oil is known to manage cholesterol levels and overall heart health. Apart from the benefits for health, these softgels help strengthen joints and improve brain health, vitamin E and D3 lead to greater absorption in skin and bones.
Nirvasa Omega 3 Salmon Fish Oil
This supplement is also available as capsules. As per the makers, each capsule consists of 1000 mg of Omega, 180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA which help in elevating cognitive power, maintaining cardiovascular health and controlling cholesterol levels. Apart from benefits for heart health, these capsules also help nourish skin, strengthen muscles, fight acne, support joint health and maintain eye health.
RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules
This supplement is also available in the form of capsules. It contains three essential Omegas (EPA, DHA & ALA) in one capsule. These are vegan capsules; you can get all the benefits from these Omega 3 fatty acids and is better than fish oil. It is also gluten free and non-GMO. It is suitable for people who are allergic to fish. These capsules support heart health apart from leading to healthy hair growth and improve joint pain.
|Product
|Price
|Exerfit Omega 3 Fish Oil
|₹999.00
|TrueBasics Heart Omega-3 Antarctic Krill Oil
|₹1,099.00
|Neuherbs Omega-3 Fish Oil
|₹1,099.00
|Nirvasa Omega 3 Salmon Fish Oil
|₹899.00
|RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules
|₹1,190.00
