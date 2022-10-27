Sign out
Omega 3 for cholesterol: Take to these capsules for good heart health

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 27, 2022 16:10 IST

Summary:

There are many dietary supplements, available in markets today, that contain Omega 3 which is known to reduce or maintain cholesterol.

Omega 3 capsules offer many benefits for health health.

All of us have heard on mass media how high cholesterol is harmful to the human body and can push one at the risk of heart disease. High cholesterol levels can develop fatty deposits in the blood vessels and eventually, as these deposits grow, it becomes harder and harder for enough blood to flow through one's arteries. This can lead to a heart attack over a period of time. There is also the difference between good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. For instance, the oil that enters our blood stream from consumption of nuts is a fine example of good cholesterol.

Sadly, Indian diet with its dependence of frying leads to a lot of bad cholesterol getting into our blood stream. In an ideal world, one must try and reduce our dependence of fried food items, but in India, such things are better said than done. While that should be the goal, one must, nonetheless, take to special dietary supplements, rich in Omega 3, that help reduce the cholesterol in the system. As per a report in Mayo Clinic, there is strong scientific evidence to show Omega 3 fatty acids help reduce blood triglyceride levels and also help increase good cholesterol levels. For the uninformed, triglycerides and cholesterol are different types of lipids (fatty acids) that circulate in the blood.

Thankfully, there are many such dietary supplements available in the market. We have curated a list of such supplements that go a long way on maintaining one's cholesterol levels. Take a look.

Exerfit Omega 3 Fish Oil

This Omega 3 fish oil comes in the form of softgels that are easy to swallow. The makers claim that this is an excellent supplement for improving cholesterol and overall lipid profile levels. Consisting of 360 mg of EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and 240 mg DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), these softgels help in promoting immunity, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, thereby promoting joint health. EPA helps reduce cholesterol levels, and, hence, boost heart health.

Exerfit Omega 3 Fish Oil | 1000 mg Double Strength | EPA & DHA | Wellness Series | For Men & Women | Cholesterol-free | No Fishy Aftertaste | 60 Softgels
53% off
469 999
Buy now

TrueBasics Heart Omega-3 Antarctic Krill Oil

This Omega-3 Antarctic Krill oil supplement is available in softgels. This supplement is made using India’s first clinically researched Superba Krill oil, which is a certified sustainable source of Omega 3s EPA and DHA. It helps improve Omega 3 levels in just 30 days, as the makers claim, reducing the risk of heart issues. It contains three more powerful ingredients, apart from  Omega 3 - phospholipids, astaxanthin and choline - that together support a healthy heart. 

TrueBasics Heart Omega-3 Antarctic Krill Oil, for Healthy Heart, Reduces Cholesterol & Triglycerides, 100% Pure Krill Oil, No Fishy Aftertaste, Clinically Researched, 30 Softgels
27% off
799 1,099
Buy now

Neuherbs Omega-3 Fish Oil

This fish oil is also available in the form of softgels. These capsules come in lemon flavour but these softgels are non vegetarian ones. The lemon flavour helps avoid fishy burps. Omega-3 fish oil is known to manage cholesterol levels and overall heart health. Apart from the benefits for health, these softgels help strengthen joints and improve brain health, vitamin E and D3 lead to greater absorption in skin and bones.

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement Triple Strength 2500 Mg (Essential Fatty Acid Combination of 1486 mg 892 mg EPA and 594 mg DHA per serving), Fish Oil softgels with No Fishy Burps with Lemon Flavour- 60 Softgel for Men and women
27% off
799 1,099
Buy now

Nirvasa Omega 3 Salmon Fish Oil

This supplement is also available as capsules. As per the makers, each capsule consists of 1000 mg of Omega, 180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA which help in elevating cognitive power, maintaining cardiovascular health and controlling cholesterol levels. Apart from benefits for heart health, these capsules also help nourish skin, strengthen muscles, fight acne, support joint health and maintain eye health.        

Nirvasa Omega 3 Salmon Fish Oil Capsules for Men & Women | 1000mg Omega 3 with 180 mg EPA & 120 mg DHA | No Fishy Burps | Omega 3 Fish Oil Supports Healthy Heart, Brain & Bones | 60 Softgels | Pack of 1
33% off
599 899
Buy now

RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules

This supplement is also available in the form of capsules. It contains three essential Omegas (EPA, DHA & ALA) in one capsule. These are vegan capsules; you can get all the benefits from these Omega 3 fatty acids and is better than fish oil. It is also gluten free and non-GMO. It is suitable for people who are allergic to fish. These capsules support heart health apart from leading to healthy hair growth and improve joint pain.    

RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsule EPA DHA ALA Fatty Acid For Women & Men, Best for Pre Workout, Hair & Skin, Heart & Joint Support Supplement, Algae & Flaxseed, Better than Fish Oil, 60 Capsules
31% off
819 1,190
Buy now

Price of Omega 3 capsules at a glance:

ProductPrice
Exerfit Omega 3 Fish Oil 999.00
TrueBasics Heart Omega-3 Antarctic Krill Oil 1,099.00
Neuherbs Omega-3 Fish Oil 1,099.00
Nirvasa Omega 3 Salmon Fish Oil 899.00
RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules 1,190.00

