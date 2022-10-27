Omega 3 for cholesterol: Take to these capsules for good heart health

All of us have heard on mass media how high cholesterol is harmful to the human body and can push one at the risk of heart disease. High cholesterol levels can develop fatty deposits in the blood vessels and eventually, as these deposits grow, it becomes harder and harder for enough blood to flow through one's arteries. This can lead to a heart attack over a period of time. There is also the difference between good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. For instance, the oil that enters our blood stream from consumption of nuts is a fine example of good cholesterol.

Sadly, Indian diet with its dependence of frying leads to a lot of bad cholesterol getting into our blood stream. In an ideal world, one must try and reduce our dependence of fried food items, but in India, such things are better said than done. While that should be the goal, one must, nonetheless, take to special dietary supplements, rich in Omega 3, that help reduce the cholesterol in the system. As per a report in Mayo Clinic, there is strong scientific evidence to show Omega 3 fatty acids help reduce blood triglyceride levels and also help increase good cholesterol levels. For the uninformed, triglycerides and cholesterol are different types of lipids (fatty acids) that circulate in the blood.

Thankfully, there are many such dietary supplements available in the market. We have curated a list of such supplements that go a long way on maintaining one's cholesterol levels. Take a look.

Exerfit Omega 3 Fish Oil

This Omega 3 fish oil comes in the form of softgels that are easy to swallow. The makers claim that this is an excellent supplement for improving cholesterol and overall lipid profile levels. Consisting of 360 mg of EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and 240 mg DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), these softgels help in promoting immunity, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, thereby promoting joint health. EPA helps reduce cholesterol levels, and, hence, boost heart health.