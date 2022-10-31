Omega 3 for hair is a great option for healthy and lustrous hair growth

If there is one health item that is often talked about, then it has to be Omega 3. Often talked about for its benefits for heart, joints and bones and skin, what we don't hear are its benefits for hair.

Given our fast-paced lives and high levels of pollutants in air, among the parts of our bodies that takes a heavy beating is our hair. Dullness, dryness, hair fall, damage caused by use of heat-giving instruments like dryers and straighteners, pollution or synthetic hair colour are common problems that women and men face. While there is no denying the fact that there are a host of products like conditioners, shampoos, serums and oils available in the market that promise to contain the damaging after-effects of such factors. However, there is also factor that can contribute in a big way to promote good hair - proper diet. Sadly, thanks to our dependence on processed food and ordering food from outside has meant that amount the nutrients our bodies get from food we consume has gone down. In such cases, taking to dietary substitutes like Omega 3 can be helpful.

We have shortlisted a group of such Omega 3 supplements that can be helpful in boosting overall hair growth. Take a look.

Boldfit Flaxseed Oil Capsules

This pack of 60 vegetarian capsules supports a host of skin, joint, hair and immunity issues. These gluten-free and unflavoured Omega 3 capsules contain two special ingredient - flaxseed oil and sunflower oil. What's more is that the Omega 3 has been extracted from vegetarian sources. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, these capsules are good for Is heart and brain as well.