Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Omega 3 for hair is a great option for healthy and lustrous hair growth

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 01, 2022 15:13 IST
Summary:

Omega 3 for hair packs in many benefits for growth. Now, you can fight dull and dry hair, hair fall and damage in an effective way. Take a look.

Omega 3 helps promote hair growth.

If there is one health item that is often talked about, then it has to be Omega 3. Often talked about for its benefits for heart, joints and bones and skin, what we don't hear are its benefits for hair.

Given our fast-paced lives and high levels of pollutants in air, among the parts of our bodies that takes a heavy beating is our hair. Dullness, dryness, hair fall, damage caused by use of heat-giving instruments like dryers and straighteners, pollution or synthetic hair colour are common problems that women and men face. While there is no denying the fact that there are a host of products like conditioners, shampoos, serums and oils available in the market that promise to contain the damaging after-effects of such factors. However, there is also factor that can contribute in a big way to promote good hair - proper diet. Sadly, thanks to our dependence on processed food and ordering food from outside has meant that amount the nutrients our bodies get from food we consume has gone down. In such cases, taking to dietary substitutes like Omega 3 can be helpful.

We have shortlisted a group of such Omega 3 supplements that can be helpful in boosting overall hair growth. Take a look.

Boldfit Flaxseed Oil Capsules

This pack of 60 vegetarian capsules supports a host of skin, joint, hair and immunity issues. These gluten-free and unflavoured Omega 3 capsules contain two special ingredient - flaxseed oil and sunflower oil. What's more is that the Omega 3 has been extracted from vegetarian sources. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, these capsules are good for Is heart and brain as well.

Boldfit Flaxseed Oil Capsules 1000mg with Omega 3 for Men & Women - Supports Skin, Joint, Hair & Immunity Support. - 60 Veg Capsules.
59% off 330 799
Himalayan Organics Omega 3 6 9 Flaxseed Oil

This bottle of Omega 3 contains 90 vegetarian capsules. It is ideally suited to boost one's hair, skin, joint, brain, muscles and bone health. These capsules contain a balanced level of nutrients that give a fillip to calcium in your body to result in strong bones and healthy muscles. The special ingredient in these capsules is Flax Seed oil. This is a gluten-free and unflavoured product.

Himalayan Organics Omega 3 6 9 Flaxseed Oil With Nutrition Supplement For Healthy Hair, Skin, Joint, Brain, Muscles And Bones - 90 Vegetarian Capsules
32% off 799 1,175
Man Matters Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummies

This is a non vegetarian product and contains fish oil. They are available in two flavours - strawberry and mango. The good thing is that these are gummies and can be consumed as chewable anytime-of-the-day eats. These gummies are rich in easily absorbable Biotin (magic ingredient touted to promote healthy hair growth). They are rich in fatty acids and powerful antioxidants that give hair the right nutrition. They also promote fast and proper absorption of nutrients, resulting in improved health of hair.

Man Matters Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummies & Biotin Hair Gummies for Men | Pack of 2 | 120 Gummies
10% off 1,528 1,698
LEOPARD NUTRITION Omega-3, 6,7 & 9

Here's another pack of 60 vegetarian capsules, known to pack benefits for hair, skin, heart and brain. The special ingredient in this product is sea buckthorns. Apart from promoting overall hair growth, it also helps in doing the following: improves metabolism, takes care of a host of skin issues, supports heart and brain function and improves flexibility of joints. This is a vegetarian product.

LEOPARD NUTRITION Omega-3, 6,7 & 9 500Mg For Healthy Hair, Skin, Heart, Brain - 60 Veg Capsules
44% off 449 799
RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules

Here's another Omega 3 option that packs in a host of benefits for hair, skin, heart and joints. This is a vegetarian product and does not contain fish oil. It sources its Omega 3 content from algae and Flaxseed and, hence, a good option for vegetarians. This pack contains 120 capsules. These capsules are so formulated that they provide higher absorption and better efficacy.

RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsule EPA DHA ALA Fatty Acid For Women & Men, Best for Pre Workout, Hair & Skin, Heart & Joint Support Supplement, Algae & Flaxseed, Better than Fish Oil, 120 Capsules
58% off 999 2,380
Price of Omega 3 capsules for hair growth at a glance:

ProductPrice
Boldfit Flaxseed Oil Capsules 799.00
Himalayan Organics Omega 3 6 9 Flaxseed Oil 1,175.00
Man Matters Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummies 1,698.00
LEOPARD NUTRITION Omega-3, 6,7 & 9 799.00
RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules 2,380.00

