Omega 3 for hair is a great option for healthy and lustrous hair growth

Summary:
If there is one health item that is often talked about, then it has to be Omega 3. Often talked about for its benefits for heart, joints and bones and skin, what we don't hear are its benefits for hair.
Given our fast-paced lives and high levels of pollutants in air, among the parts of our bodies that takes a heavy beating is our hair. Dullness, dryness, hair fall, damage caused by use of heat-giving instruments like dryers and straighteners, pollution or synthetic hair colour are common problems that women and men face. While there is no denying the fact that there are a host of products like conditioners, shampoos, serums and oils available in the market that promise to contain the damaging after-effects of such factors. However, there is also factor that can contribute in a big way to promote good hair - proper diet. Sadly, thanks to our dependence on processed food and ordering food from outside has meant that amount the nutrients our bodies get from food we consume has gone down. In such cases, taking to dietary substitutes like Omega 3 can be helpful.
We have shortlisted a group of such Omega 3 supplements that can be helpful in boosting overall hair growth. Take a look.
Boldfit Flaxseed Oil Capsules
This pack of 60 vegetarian capsules supports a host of skin, joint, hair and immunity issues. These gluten-free and unflavoured Omega 3 capsules contain two special ingredient - flaxseed oil and sunflower oil. What's more is that the Omega 3 has been extracted from vegetarian sources. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, these capsules are good for Is heart and brain as well.
Himalayan Organics Omega 3 6 9 Flaxseed Oil
This bottle of Omega 3 contains 90 vegetarian capsules. It is ideally suited to boost one's hair, skin, joint, brain, muscles and bone health. These capsules contain a balanced level of nutrients that give a fillip to calcium in your body to result in strong bones and healthy muscles. The special ingredient in these capsules is Flax Seed oil. This is a gluten-free and unflavoured product.
Man Matters Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummies
This is a non vegetarian product and contains fish oil. They are available in two flavours - strawberry and mango. The good thing is that these are gummies and can be consumed as chewable anytime-of-the-day eats. These gummies are rich in easily absorbable Biotin (magic ingredient touted to promote healthy hair growth). They are rich in fatty acids and powerful antioxidants that give hair the right nutrition. They also promote fast and proper absorption of nutrients, resulting in improved health of hair.
LEOPARD NUTRITION Omega-3, 6,7 & 9
Here's another pack of 60 vegetarian capsules, known to pack benefits for hair, skin, heart and brain. The special ingredient in this product is sea buckthorns. Apart from promoting overall hair growth, it also helps in doing the following: improves metabolism, takes care of a host of skin issues, supports heart and brain function and improves flexibility of joints. This is a vegetarian product.
RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules
Here's another Omega 3 option that packs in a host of benefits for hair, skin, heart and joints. This is a vegetarian product and does not contain fish oil. It sources its Omega 3 content from algae and Flaxseed and, hence, a good option for vegetarians. This pack contains 120 capsules. These capsules are so formulated that they provide higher absorption and better efficacy.
|Product
|Price
|Boldfit Flaxseed Oil Capsules
|₹799.00
|Himalayan Organics Omega 3 6 9 Flaxseed Oil
|₹1,175.00
|Man Matters Omega-3 Fish Oil Gummies
|₹1,698.00
|LEOPARD NUTRITION Omega-3, 6,7 & 9
|₹799.00
|RawRX Vegan Omega 3 Capsules
|₹2,380.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.