Opt for biodegradable sanitary pads and go eco-friendly. Check out top picks

Can you tell if the sanitary pad you have been using for years is a biodegradable one or not? If you don't know the answer yet, then it is time you make a conscious decision both for your well-being and for the environment. In case you are wondering what is this all about then read this: over a billion non-biodegradable sanitary napkins are making their way to the sewage system, water bodies, landfills etc in India every month, posing huge environmental and health risk. Now, we are sure you don't want to be the contributor to such a menace which is avoidable if you switch to biodegradable sanitary napkins.



Biodegradable sanitary napkins are made from natural ingredients and are, thus, easy to dispose off. Ingredients like bamboo fibre and corn starch are used in the making of these pads. Given that bamboo fibre has antimicrobial properties, these pads are more skin-friendly and keep skin infections at bay. Bamboo fibre is often used for making top sheet of pads. This allows for more absorption and make the pads leakproof, keeping one dry and comfortable. Even the ones with the most sensitive skin can use these pads, as bamboo fibre makes these pads hypoallergenic, which implies that these pads won't trigger any skin reaction.



1. ERHETUS Natural Biodegradable Sanitary Pads for Women

This pack of sanitary pads consists of 80 napkins which are made from 100% natural bamboo fibre. These pads are biodegradable and 100% compostable, making them a good pick for both you and the environment. Its multi-layer absorption formula makes these pads leakproof and rash-free. Besides, they are also hypoallergenic, which means that can't trigger any kind of skin reaction or infection. They are skin-friendly and chemical-free.





2. Helium Biodegradable Bamboo Premium Sanitary Pads

The plant-based top sheet of these sanitary pads is made from biodegradable bamboo. They are also made from cotton fibre and are compatible with the skin pH level. A suitable pick for those who experience heavy flow during periods, these pads, which come in a pack of 50, are extra long and absorbent.



3. Sanfe Biodegradable Soft Bamboo Sanitary Pads

These biodegradable sanitary pads are lightweight, ultra thin and come with plant-based waterproof backing that makes them leakproof too. The top sheet of these pads is made from 100% certified organic cotton, which makes these napkins breathable, soft and comfortable to use. The best part is these pads are no made using artificial fragrances, chemical scents, synthetic super absorbents, chlorine, bleach, or colour additives. It also prevents the nauseating odour from seeping through these pads.





4. Sparkle Natural & Biodegradable Bamboo Fibre Sanitary Pads

It comes in a pack of four and all the pads are made using natural and sustainable plant-based ingredients. The material used in its making include bamboo fibre and corn starch. While the former comes packed with antibacterial properties and is used in the making of top sheet of the sanitary pad, the latter ensures the sanitary pads are leakproof and eco-friendly. The pads are breathable, odour-resistant and super soft.



