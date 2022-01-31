Opt for pimple patches to keep your face free of zits, see some options here

Are you troubled with an oily skin and the problem of acne and pimples? If yes, then this article is for you.

Mothers struggle to make sense of how teenagers are troubled with pimples bursting on their face. Teenage is an age when the body is transforming and the many changes, good and not-so-good, often reflect on their faces. Pimples and acne are one such a problem. Teenage is an age when children suddenly get conscious of their appearance and can fret about it no end. However, pimples can occur in adults too and the reasons can be as varied as diet to stress.



Pimples are caused when hair follicles get clogged by oil and dead skin cells. Excess oil or sebum production in the skin is the main culprit. Now, in the natural process, pimples tend to heal slowly. Sadly, when one goes, another makes an appearance. Also, it is our habit to face pick them. This can lead to scars on the face.

In extreme cases, you must consult your dermatologist but in a large number of cases, lifestyle correctors can go a long way in containing the damage. Pimple patch is one such product, which contains hydrocolloid. This is moisture-retentive dressing, which contains gel-forming agents such as sodium carboxymethylcellulose and gelatin.

They can be stuck on to a pimple and soon enough the healing begins. They suck out excess oil and dirt from the pimple to dry it out while protecting it from external bacteria and sunlight, among other things.

1) Urban Yog Acne Pimple Patch

The central ingredient of these master patches is hydrocolloid, which is a natural acne spot treatment, suitable for all skin types. These pimple removal patches are made from 100% hydrocolloid and protect infected area from dust and bacteria and absorb pus and natural fluids for faster healing. They are almost invisible and can be hidden with makeup. They do not leave any traces on your skin when removed. It has 72 such patches in a pack.



2) Beardhood Acne Pimple Patch

These hydrocolloid waterproof patches are best-suited for pimples and acne treatment. They protect the pimple from any further infection or dirt and draw out pus, dirt or any fluids to help the pimple heal fast. They can be easily concealed and do not leave any marks. As these are ultra-thin and transparent, they do not cause any sort of itching or irritation on the skin. These patches contain Neem, Aloe Vera and Mulethi (Liquorice) - all of which are good for the skin. Each pack contains 72 such patches.



3) Sanfe Promise Face Acne Patch

These patches absorb excess fluids like oil and dirt from pimples. They force impurities to transform into gel-like substances that stick to the pimple patch. These patches are also made from 100% hydrocolloid. They soak up fluids and toxins from the skin while protecting the pimple from external bacteria, sunlight and face picking. In doing so, they accelerate healing and reduce blemishes on the face. One pack contains 50 patches.

4) The Derma Co Micro-Tip Salicylic Acid Acne Pimple Patches with Hydrocolloid for Clean & Clear Skin

These are micro-tip Salicylic acid patches. They are clear and adhesive patches formulated with hydrocolloid, which is a plant-based gel that attracts water. These help deliver clinical actives at the source of the pimple in two hours. These patches are so designed to clear pimple-causing bacteria and offer deep exfoliation to the skin. They also keep the skin clear of excess oil. As they are moisture-rich, these patches lower the pH of skin and create a shield against impurities. These also reduce inflammation and form a protective layer on the skin while absorbing excess fluid such as oil and pus. One pack has 24 such patches.



