Opt for these face washes for men to combat dry skin

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 19, 2022 19:39 IST

Summary:

Tackle the dry skin woes head on with face washes that come packed with moisturising and nourishing properties.

Men with dry skin should use face wash that come packed with moisturising properties.

If you're a man who has dry skin, then opting for a face wash that hydrates and nourishes your skin besides cleansing it is always advisable. Using a good face wash can reap you many skin benefits. For dry skin, you should look for ingredients that come packed with moisturising properties. Formulations that penetrate into the skin to nourish it deeply are always a good bet. After navigating through a sea of options online, we selected some of them in our list below. The face washes listed below improve skin's moisture level, strengthen the natural barrier of skin and keep dryness at bay. You will the difference in the form of clear and supple skin. Some of them are also effective in fading the ageing signs away. They come packed with pleasant and soothing fragrances too that will provide you with a dose of instant freshness.

All the formulation come with hydro-boosting properties. They are also devoid of nasty chemicals like SLS, paraben, silicone etc. Read on to see our picks.

Price of face wash for men with dry skin:

Face wash for men with dry skinPrice
SkinKraft Face Wash For Dry Skin 329.00
Beardo Ultraglow Face Wash for Men 297.00
Ustraa Face Wash Dry Skin 319.00
Organic Harvest 3-in-1 Face Wash 299.00
Mellow Herbals Ayurvedic Marigold & Mint Facewash 425.00

SkinKraft Face Wash For Dry Skin
A dermatologically tested face wash, this has been especially formulated for dry skin. It improves skin's essential moisture level and keeps it hydrated too. Not only does it keep dryness at bay, it also nourishes the skin and strengthens the skin's natural barrier. A 100% safe and effective formulation, it is free from paraben, SLS, phthalates and other nasty chemicals.

SkinKraft Face Wash For Dry Skin - Customized Moisturizing Cleanser To Hydrate Skin & Prevent Moisture Loss - Gently Removes Dirt And Impurities - Dermatologist Recommended - 60ml
30% off
Rs 349 Rs 499
Buy now

Beardo Ultraglow Face Wash for Men
This face wash for men is effective in cleansing skin of dirt and removing dead skin cells. It brightens the skin tone and reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in a supple and youthful glowing skin. Safe for all skin types, it is free from paraben and silicones. It is also cruelty-free and helps remove excess oil from skin.

Beardo Ultraglow Face Wash for Men | Brightens & Balances Skin Tone | Reduces Dark Spots & Hyperpigmentation| Daily use facewash for oily to dry skin | Glowing and Radiant Skin (100ml)
15% off
Rs 297 Rs 350
Buy now

Ustraa Face Wash Dry Skin
Enriched with the goodness of Pine bark extract and Peppermint, this face wash cleanses your skin thoroughly. You will feel an instant dose of freshness after washing your face with this formulation. It has a cooling effect on skin and provides deep moisturisation to it. A safe skincare product, it is completely free of paraben, sulphate and other nasty chemicals.

Ustraa Face Wash Dry Skin (Mint Cool) For Men - 200g - With Pine Bark Extract & Peppermint - No Sulphate & Paraben - For Intense Moisturization
Rs 399
Buy now

Organic Harvest 3-in-1 Face Wash
This 3-in-1 face wash cleanses the skin deeply, effectively removing every trace of dirt, grime and impurity from the face. It also removed dead skin cells and moisturises the skin deeply. A 100% organic formulation, it contains no mineral oils, animal derivatives, paraben, sulphate etc. Besides, it is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Organic Harvest 3-in-1 Face Wash For Dry & Normal Skin, Daily Use, Ideal For Cleansing, Scrubbing, & Glowing Skin,100% Organic,Paraben & Sulphate Free - 100 ml
33% off
Rs 299 Rs 445
Buy now

Mellow Herbals Ayurvedic Marigold & Mint Facewash
Made from the goodness of Marigold, Mint, Sunflower stalk, Aloe Vera and Honey, this face wash offers numerous skin benefits. It tightens the skin, washes out toxins from the outer layer of the skin and hydrates it deeply. It contains no paraben, silicone, synthetic fragrance and triclosan.

Mellow Herbals Ayurvedic Marigold & Mint Facewash with Mint, Aloe Vera & Honey Extracts | For Soft Skin & Natural Glow | Ayush Certified | GMO, Paraben and Sulphate Free - 200ML
23% off
Rs 425 Rs 550
Buy now

