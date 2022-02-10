Opt for tinted lip balms to add a pop of colour to your lips. See our favourites

Do you want to keep your lips hydrated and supple and also add a dash of colour to them? Then tinted lip balms are for you. They are formulated with nourishing ingredients like Cocoa butter, Jojoba oil, Shea butter etc and make for an ideal lip care product. The thing about tinted lip balms is that these balms can also be used on cheeks and eye lids to make skin look more luminous. A must-have in your travel vanity kit, tinted lip balms are loved by many for a reason. They come in many shades and are available easily on Amazon. To help you with the selection, we have prepared a list below which consists our top picks.They are all lightweight and non-sticky formulations and are free from harmful chemicals, paraben and sulfate. Keen to check out? Scroll through the list below and don't forget to check out the different colour variants these balms are available in. 1. Kaumudi Handmade & Natural Multipurpose Lip Balm

This lip balm from Kaumudi is a nourishing and non-sticky formulation that glides easily on lips. It has a tint of colour and this is why it can be applied on cheeks and eyeshadow to make the skin look glowing. It comes in different colour variants and is free from chemicals, parabens and preservatives. The ingredients is it made from are all natural and known for their moisturizing properties. 2. LAFZ CHERRY TINTED LIP BALM

This tinted lip balm is enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients like Cocoa butter and vitamin E, which help in keeping your lips healthy and supple. Available in different shades, this balm also comes packed with SPF 15 which protects the lips from the harmful rays of the sun. A 100% vegetarian product and dermatologically tested, it helps in keeping lips hydrated and can be applied on cheeks and eyeshadow to make your skin look luminous. 3. Mamaearth Cherry Tinted 100% Natural Lip Balm for Women with Cherry and Coconut Oil - 2 g

Suitable for all skin types and dermatologically tested, this lip balm comes with a tint of colour which makes lips look glossy and attractive. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like cherries, Coconut oil and vitamin E, this lip balm provides intense moisturization to lips for good 12 hours. It also helps in treating dry and chapped lips. A 100% natural product, this balm is free from sulfate, paraben, SLS, petroleum and artificial preservative and colours. 4. Just Herbs Lip And Cheek Tint, Multicolour (Matte)

This creamy formulation has a matte finish and is enriched with the goodness of nourishing ingredients like rice starch and javitri. It is designed to keep lips nourished and moisturized for long durations. Besides adding a pop of colour to your lips, it can also be used on cheeks for a nice effect. The best part is this formulation is free from paraben, sulfate, silicones, beeswax and other harmful chemicals.

