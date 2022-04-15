Organic hair colour is safe for skin, good for environment and looks nice too

The moment a person turns 35, one starts worrying about those grey strands that start popping up with unfailing regularity. Having said so, in today's era, many young people too have grey hair because of their stressful lives. Besides, many youngsters take to hair colour as a statement of style. In all such cases, salon and parlour visits have become a way of life. Markets are full of big brands and multinational companies promoting their products with gusto. Inorganic colour gives you an instant makeover. However, synthetic colour can be risky as it can adversely affecting your health. The way forward is to take to a bunch of herbal colours which are now flooding the markets.

By herbal colour we don't mean just Henna. Many of us don't appreciate the rich orange colour that it leaves behind. However, now there are hair colour products available that give us healthy and rich black-brown colour while still using Henna powder. How is that possible, you may wonder? Well, the trick lies in using Indigo powder along with Henna to give us a desired hair shade that Indians favour. We have curated a list of such products that are available online. Take a look and make a selection.

INDUS VALLEY 100% Organic Henna Hair Color (Soft Black)

This hair colour is 100% herbal and is available in the form of a powder. It is a mix of Henna and Indigo - while the former gives a rich orange colour, blue Indigo with the Henna makes the hair soft black. This ammonia- and paraben-free powder has no chemicals. No pesticides and synthetic fertilizer has been used in the growth of the plants from which the colours are extracted. This powder also has something called ‘colourless henna’ which revitalizes and nourishes the hair. For best results, wash your hair and apply.

Sadhev - Ayurvedic Hair Colour - Double Process

This pack has two powder packets - Henna and Indigo. Together, the two colours blend to give you a rich brown-black colour. The application process takes place in two stages - first, you apply Henna and then after wash and dry, apply Indigo. These powders are plant based and are free of petrochemicals, parabens, phthalates, sulphates, synthetic colours, artificial fragrances and additives.

Kama Ayurveda Organic Hair Color Kit, Hair Color, Henna Powder and Indigo Powder

This Kama Ayurveda product also comes with two powders - Henna and Indigo. Here too, you have to apply the Henna powder first, followed by Indigo. These powders are a perfectly natural and chemical-free way to colour hair a deep, rich black, brown or auburn. It can be used by men and women.

Radico 100% Organic Soft Black Hair Color

This ammonia-free hair colour contains Henna powder along with a number of other natural ingredients such as Amla, Bhringraj among a total of 12 different herbs. You can now get shiny hair coloured in soft black colour while staying at home. One application serves for up to three weeks.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.