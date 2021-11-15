Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paint the town red with these pretty nail colours

Be it super alluring matte shades or bold shimmers, nail paints offer you an instant pick-me-up like no other.
Pretty nails have a magic effect on one's mood.(Unsplash)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:59 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

A fun way of exhibiting your varied and distinct moods is by coating your nails with quirky shades of nail paints. Super alluring matte shades or bold shimmers, nail paints offer you an instant pick-me-up like no other. 

If you have a diverse taste in nail paints and constantly like to mix and match between pastels, florals and richly pigmented bright colours, then we're here to help you choose your shades. It will satiate you and, at the same time, leave you longing for more. The nail paints listed below are chip-resistant and come with a very glossy finish.

Take a look at some of the bold and fun nail paints to rock this winter season:

1. Faces Glossy Splash Nail Enamel, All That Glitters 22, 8 ml

This glossy nail colour comes with a long-lasting finish and dries quickly. It doesn't chip off, and is formulated with non-harmful plasticizers. Besides, it is also camphor-free. You will be spoilt for choice, as it is available in many different shimmery colours. 

2. DeBelle Gel Nail Lacquer

This pastel colour comes with a glossy matte look. Enriched with natural sea weed extracts, this nail colour is cruelty-free and camphor-free. It has a gel-like finish and draws attention of people.

3. Miniso Pittura Nail Polish Long lasting nail paint.

If you want to make a bold fashion statement, then this colour makes the best pick. It is bold, edgy and very fashionable. This nail polish is also available in many different colours, all of which have a matte finish. It is chip-resistant and sit for a long time, giving you picture-perfect nails.

4. Lakmé

With its gel-based formulation, this nail colour glides over the nails smoothly. It has a high gloss finish and is available in many striking colours. It comes in a stylish bottle with a high-quality brush.

5. SERY Colorflirt Nail Paint, Ash Grey, 10 ml

This nail colour glides smoothly over the nails, painting them in striking pastels and bright colours. It is chip-resistant and offers a matte finish. It dries fast in just 60 seconds, and is both paraben-free and cruelty-free. It also contains UV filters to prevent yellowing of nails and discoloration. 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

