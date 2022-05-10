Pamper skin with body lotions that keep dryness at bay 

Treating your skin with love and care is important and an act of self-love that you must indulge in everyday. If dry and flaky skin are your woes, then it's time you switched to body lotions that are especially formulated to treat dryness. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, these lotions give skin long-lasting nourishment, resulting in soft, supple and glowing skin. Besides, it also has a soothing effect on skin, restores the pH balance of the skin and maintains skin's natural moisture balance. Given how most of us struggle with dry and parched skin in summer, taking to these lotions makes immense sense.



When looking to buy one of these lotions, it is always advisable to go for formulations that are non-greasy, lightweight and dermatologist recommended. We navigated through a number of such lotions to curate our best picks out of them. To take a look at our selections, scroll down through our list.



Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Moisturizer Lotion

This body moisturiser lotion from Minimalist is enriched with humectants, emollients and occlusives (all packed with moisturising properties) that give skin a dose of nourishment it so deserves. A lightweight formulation, it helps treat dry, flaky and damaged skin by keeping it hydrated all through the day. It contains niacinamide (5%) that aids in improving moisture levels of the skin and soothing it. Try this formulation for silky soft and smooth skin.