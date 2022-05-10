Pamper skin with body lotions that keep dryness at bay 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Treating your skin with love and care is important and an act of self-love that you must indulge in everyday. If dry and flaky skin are your woes, then it's time you switched to body lotions that are especially formulated to treat dryness. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, these lotions give skin long-lasting nourishment, resulting in soft, supple and glowing skin. Besides, it also has a soothing effect on skin, restores the pH balance of the skin and maintains skin's natural moisture balance. Given how most of us struggle with dry and parched skin in summer, taking to these lotions makes immense sense.
When looking to buy one of these lotions, it is always advisable to go for formulations that are non-greasy, lightweight and dermatologist recommended. We navigated through a number of such lotions to curate our best picks out of them. To take a look at our selections, scroll down through our list.
Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Moisturizer Lotion
This body moisturiser lotion from Minimalist is enriched with humectants, emollients and occlusives (all packed with moisturising properties) that give skin a dose of nourishment it so deserves. A lightweight formulation, it helps treat dry, flaky and damaged skin by keeping it hydrated all through the day. It contains niacinamide (5%) that aids in improving moisture levels of the skin and soothing it. Try this formulation for silky soft and smooth skin.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion
This moisturising lotion has been clinically proven to keep skin dryness at bay. Enriched with the goodness of Colloidal Oatmeal, this formulation deeply hydrates the skin and moisturises it. A non-greasy and fragrance-free lotion, it comes with the promise of giving you supple and glowing skin. It is recommended by dermatologists and also restores the pH balance of the skin.
Dove Body Love Supple Bounce Body Lotion
This Dove body lotion has been formulated especially for dry skin. It keeps skin moisturised for a good 48 hours and results in soft and supple skin after every application. Gentle on skin, it is free from paraben and infused with natural, plant-based ingredients.
Fixderma Moisturizing lotion
This moisturising lotion for dry skin is just what you need for soft and smooth skin. From nourishing your skin, restoring the skin’s natural moisture balance to maintaining the pH balance of the skin, this non-greasy and non-comodogenic body lotion is what you need to pamper your skin.
