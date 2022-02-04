Panty liners: Thin and lightweight pads that ensure hygiene and comfort

Have you ever wondered what causes your underwear to discolour? Well, the answer is the commonplace and natural phenomenon called vaginal discharge. While there is nothing worrisome about it, you must have thought at some point how not to let your underwear from getting any stains. Well, here's your answer: panty liners.

Panty liners are your one-stop solution to not only keep stains away from your underwear, but also to ensure you feel dry, fresh and clean throughout the day. Lightweight and thin pads, these pads are comfortable to wear and help absorb vaginal discharge, spotting etc. They can also be used with tampons, pads and menstrual cups for extra protection.



They are effective and very useful. Easily available on Amazon, many brands like PEESAFE, Sanfe and others stock panty liners. To help you make a quick choice, we have rounded up a few products in the list below. They come infused with pleasant fragrances and are designed to give you a carefree and comfortable experience.



So, scroll down and take a look at the amazing products and their features.



1. PEESAFE Aloe Vera Panty Liners

B07FDG7TLK

This pack consists of 50 panty liners. The pads have a curved shape and are 185 mm wide to ensure extra comfort and optimal coverage. Their subtle Aloe Vera fragrance keeps one fresh all day long. Besides, they come with a cottony soft surface, which makes them an ideal pick.





2. Bella Herbs Panty Liners

B00JB12W5A

These pack consists of 60 panty liners. They are formulated with the herbal extract of Verbena, a plant which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It ensures you experience no irritation and also helps in regulating the menstrual cycle. The fragrance of these pads is akin to that lemon and it keeps you fresh all day long. With these pads, air breathability is not an issue, as they ensure free air circulation and keep your skin healthy. It is 1 mm thick and the magic gel present in these pads helps improve absorption.





3. Evereve Anti Bacterial Panty Liners

B095HWVLBL

These panty liners provide 100% protection from odour. A pack consists of 50 such pads which come infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera. These pads give you protection from bacteria and is safe for even sensitive skin. You feel confident and carefree throughout the day, as they absorb discharge and keep you dry and fresh all day long. They are also lightweight and soft.



4. Sanfe Cotton Panty Liners for women

B07WHH898N

These panty liners from Sanfe are made from cotton and are biodegradable. They provide ultimate coverage and allow you to feel free and comfortable throughout the day. They also come packed with ultra absorbent properties and allow you to be carefree and comfortable throughout the day. An eco-friendly option, these pads do not trigger any kind of skin reaction and encourage you to choose more healthy and hygienic lifestyle.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON