Perfume for men: Take to these spicy and masculine fragrances this summer    

Perfumes are often seen as a great indulgence. However, they are actually of great utility as well. Grooming is never complete without few sprays of your favourite perfume. On a hot and humid summer day, there is nothing like staying fresh and helping one achieve that is by applying perfume.

A good scent can lift your mood in the most amazing of ways. You can keep bad odour at bay and feel fresh all day long. Extreme weather like heat can really pull down one's productivity. Anything that helps lifts the mood is always a big plus. Body odour can be a huge embarrassment. One's self confidence takes a huge beating in such a scenario. Perfumes do a great job of masking our odour while their fragrances work wonders on our minds. So, be it a casual date or a business meet, face the world with confidence with perfumes.

We have curated a list of perfumes, especially for men, that are spicy and masculine and will definitely go well with a large section of men. Take a look.

Ustraa Base Camp Cologne Perfume for Men

This is a long-lasting perfume for men. This cool refreshing fragrance straight from the mountains. This perfume will last you through the day. This fragrance will help you start the day on a refreshing note.