Perfume for men: Take to these spicy and masculine fragrances this summer    

Summary:
Perfumes are often seen as a great indulgence. However, they are actually of great utility as well. Grooming is never complete without few sprays of your favourite perfume. On a hot and humid summer day, there is nothing like staying fresh and helping one achieve that is by applying perfume.
A good scent can lift your mood in the most amazing of ways. You can keep bad odour at bay and feel fresh all day long. Extreme weather like heat can really pull down one's productivity. Anything that helps lifts the mood is always a big plus. Body odour can be a huge embarrassment. One's self confidence takes a huge beating in such a scenario. Perfumes do a great job of masking our odour while their fragrances work wonders on our minds. So, be it a casual date or a business meet, face the world with confidence with perfumes.
We have curated a list of perfumes, especially for men, that are spicy and masculine and will definitely go well with a large section of men. Take a look.
Ustraa Base Camp Cologne Perfume for Men
This is a long-lasting perfume for men. This cool refreshing fragrance straight from the mountains. This perfume will last you through the day. This fragrance will help you start the day on a refreshing note.
The Man Company Black EDT Perfume For Men
This Eau de Toilette from The Man Company uses nine top ingredients to make it. It has been blended into three layers to give one unique fragrance. Lemon, Birch and Cardamom are at the top, while Lavender, Juniper and Geranium constitute the middle layer. The bottom layer is Amberwood, Musk and Sandalwood. All these elements are known for their freshness and rejuvenating powers bringing in an exotic earthly tone. This perfume helps you smelling good and feeling active all day.
Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume Spray For Men
This is a long-lasting fragrance and suitable for casual wear. It comes with citrus freshness with a spicy herbal base - Lemon combined with Lavender, Basil and Rosemary, accentuated by the sharp bite of Cardamom, fresh Coriander and Juniper, underscored by earthy notes of Amber, Patchouli and Moss. This strong fragrance works best as party wear but can also complement other occasions- formal or casual.
Villain Perfume For Men
This is a woody fragrance. This is a strong yet earthy note that lasts for a long time. This fragrance has been crafted with unique and exotic ingredients. This hot, distinct, appealing fragrance lingers on for a long time.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.